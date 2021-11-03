First Trust Morningstar Dividend Leaders Index (NYSEARCA:FDL) Shares Acquired by Morgan Stanley

Morgan Stanley grew its holdings in First Trust Morningstar Dividend Leaders Index (NYSEARCA:FDL) by 2.6% in the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 3,054,360 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after buying an additional 77,893 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley owned 0.06% of First Trust Morningstar Dividend Leaders Index worth $101,344,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Lincoln National Corp raised its position in shares of First Trust Morningstar Dividend Leaders Index by 3.1% in the second quarter. Lincoln National Corp now owns 11,837 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $393,000 after buying an additional 352 shares during the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised its position in shares of First Trust Morningstar Dividend Leaders Index by 19.9% in the first quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 2,346 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $77,000 after buying an additional 390 shares during the last quarter. Mid Atlantic Financial Management Inc. ADV increased its position in First Trust Morningstar Dividend Leaders Index by 3.3% during the second quarter. Mid Atlantic Financial Management Inc. ADV now owns 12,931 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $429,000 after purchasing an additional 418 shares during the last quarter. SeaCrest Wealth Management LLC increased its position in First Trust Morningstar Dividend Leaders Index by 3.0% during the second quarter. SeaCrest Wealth Management LLC now owns 18,614 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $618,000 after purchasing an additional 537 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Citigroup Inc. increased its position in First Trust Morningstar Dividend Leaders Index by 3.2% during the first quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 19,084 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $624,000 after purchasing an additional 597 shares during the last quarter.

First Trust Morningstar Dividend Leaders Index stock opened at $34.02 on Wednesday. First Trust Morningstar Dividend Leaders Index has a 12-month low of $26.57 and a 12-month high of $35.44. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $33.60.

First Trust Morningstar Dividend Leaders Index Fund, seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield of an equity index called the Morningstar Dividend Leaders Index (the Index). The Fund will invest at least 90% of its net assets plus the amount of any borrowings for investment purposes in common stocks that comprise the Index.

