First Trust Nasdaq Transportation ETF (NASDAQ:FTXR) Short Interest Update

First Trust Nasdaq Transportation ETF (NASDAQ:FTXR) was the target of a significant growth in short interest in the month of October. As of October 15th, there was short interest totalling 179,400 shares, a growth of 21.5% from the September 30th total of 147,700 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 80,800 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 2.2 days.

Shares of FTXR traded up $0.44 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, reaching $35.03. The company had a trading volume of 296 shares, compared to its average volume of 129,034. First Trust Nasdaq Transportation ETF has a 52-week low of $23.84 and a 52-week high of $35.30. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $31.82.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, September 30th. Stockholders of record on Friday, September 24th were paid a $0.082 dividend. This is an increase from First Trust Nasdaq Transportation ETF’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.04. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, September 23rd. This represents a $0.33 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.94%.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. Claro Advisors LLC boosted its stake in shares of First Trust Nasdaq Transportation ETF by 5.1% in the second quarter. Claro Advisors LLC now owns 8,141 shares of the company’s stock worth $277,000 after buying an additional 396 shares during the last quarter. Prospera Financial Services Inc boosted its stake in shares of First Trust Nasdaq Transportation ETF by 4.3% in the second quarter. Prospera Financial Services Inc now owns 10,854 shares of the company’s stock worth $369,000 after buying an additional 444 shares during the last quarter. TriaGen Wealth Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of First Trust Nasdaq Transportation ETF by 0.9% in the second quarter. TriaGen Wealth Management LLC now owns 49,294 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,595,000 after buying an additional 446 shares during the last quarter. Secure Asset Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of First Trust Nasdaq Transportation ETF by 0.9% in the second quarter. Secure Asset Management LLC now owns 71,434 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,428,000 after buying an additional 661 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Trinity Legacy Partners LLC boosted its stake in shares of First Trust Nasdaq Transportation ETF by 5.3% in the third quarter. Trinity Legacy Partners LLC now owns 13,157 shares of the company’s stock worth $405,000 after buying an additional 662 shares during the last quarter.

