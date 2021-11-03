First Watch Restaurant Group Inc’s Quiet Period To Expire on November 10th (NASDAQ:FWRG)

First Watch Restaurant Group’s (NASDAQ:FWRG) quiet period is set to expire on Wednesday, November 10th. First Watch Restaurant Group had issued 9,459,000 shares in its public offering on October 1st. The total size of the offering was $170,262,000 based on an initial share price of $18.00. During First Watch Restaurant Group’s quiet period, underwriters and any insiders that worked on the IPO are restricted from issuing any research reports or earnings estimates for the company because of regulations issued by the Securities and Exchange Commission. Following the expiration of the company’s quiet period, the brokerages that served as underwriters will likely initiate research coverage on the company.

A number of research analysts have recently weighed in on FWRG shares. Bank of America assumed coverage on First Watch Restaurant Group in a report on Tuesday, October 26th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $30.00 price objective on the stock. Jefferies Financial Group assumed coverage on First Watch Restaurant Group in a report on Tuesday, October 26th. They set a “buy” rating and a $30.00 target price on the stock. Cowen assumed coverage on First Watch Restaurant Group in a report on Tuesday, October 26th. They set a “market perform” rating and a $21.50 target price on the stock. Piper Sandler assumed coverage on First Watch Restaurant Group in a report on Tuesday, October 26th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $25.00 target price on the stock. Finally, Citigroup assumed coverage on First Watch Restaurant Group in a report on Tuesday, October 26th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $24.50 target price on the stock. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, First Watch Restaurant Group has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $26.00.

Shares of FWRG stock opened at $21.08 on Wednesday. First Watch Restaurant Group has a 12-month low of $20.00 and a 12-month high of $25.46.

First Watch Restaurant Group Inc is a daytime dining restaurant concept serving made-to-order breakfast, brunch and lunch using fresh ingredients. It offers pancakes, omelets, sandwiches and salads, alongside specialty items like the Quinoa Power Bowl(R), Avocado Toast and the Chickichanga. First Watch Restaurant Group Inc is based in BRADENTON, Fla.

