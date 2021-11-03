FirstMark Horizon Acquisition Corp. (NYSE:FMAC) Short Interest Update

FirstMark Horizon Acquisition Corp. (NYSE:FMAC) was the recipient of a large growth in short interest in the month of October. As of October 15th, there was short interest totalling 252,900 shares, a growth of 18.8% from the September 30th total of 212,800 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 333,100 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.8 days.

FirstMark Horizon Acquisition stock traded up $0.01 during midday trading on Wednesday, reaching $9.90. The stock had a trading volume of 50,446 shares, compared to its average volume of 381,360. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $9.80. FirstMark Horizon Acquisition has a twelve month low of $9.69 and a twelve month high of $14.44.

A number of institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Northern Right Capital Management L.P. acquired a new position in FirstMark Horizon Acquisition in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $647,000. Berkley W R Corp acquired a new position in FirstMark Horizon Acquisition in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $598,000. EJF Capital LLC acquired a new position in FirstMark Horizon Acquisition in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $199,000. Alpine Global Management LLC acquired a new position in FirstMark Horizon Acquisition in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $109,000. Finally, Qube Research & Technologies Ltd purchased a new stake in FirstMark Horizon Acquisition in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $317,000. 57.71% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

FirstMark Horizon Acquisition Corp. does not have significant operations. It focuses on effecting a merger, capital stock exchange, asset acquisition, stock purchase, reorganization, or similar business combination with one or more businesses. The company was incorporated in 2020 and is based in New York, New York.

