Fiverr International (FVRR) to Release Earnings on Wednesday

Fiverr International (NYSE:FVRR) is scheduled to be posting its quarterly earnings results before the market opens on Wednesday, November 10th. Analysts expect Fiverr International to post earnings of ($0.27) per share for the quarter. Fiverr International has set its Q3 2021 guidance at EPS and its FY 2021 guidance at EPS.Individual that wish to listen to the company’s earnings conference call can do so using this link.

Fiverr International (NYSE:FVRR) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 5th. The company reported $0.19 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.12) by $0.31. The business had revenue of $75.30 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $74.82 million. Fiverr International had a negative net margin of 15.76% and a negative return on equity of 5.01%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 59.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $0.10 earnings per share. On average, analysts expect Fiverr International to post $-1 EPS for the current fiscal year and $-1 EPS for the next fiscal year.

Shares of FVRR opened at $169.10 on Wednesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $6.06 billion, a PE ratio of -153.73 and a beta of 1.89. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.09, a current ratio of 3.29 and a quick ratio of 3.29. Fiverr International has a 1-year low of $129.21 and a 1-year high of $336.00. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $184.71 and its 200-day moving average price is $199.50.

A number of equities research analysts have recently weighed in on FVRR shares. The Goldman Sachs Group dropped their price objective on shares of Fiverr International from $296.00 to $257.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, August 6th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Fiverr International from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 6th. JMP Securities dropped their price objective on shares of Fiverr International from $300.00 to $225.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, August 6th. Royal Bank of Canada lowered shares of Fiverr International from an “outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating and dropped their price objective for the company from $200.00 to $195.00 in a report on Thursday, October 21st. Finally, Needham & Company LLC dropped their price objective on shares of Fiverr International from $220.00 to $200.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, August 6th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, Fiverr International has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $240.70.

About Fiverr International

Fiverr International Ltd. develops an e-commerce platform that allows the people to buy and sell digital services. It operates through the following geographical segments: U.S., Europe, Asia Pacific, Rest of the World, and Israel. The firm offers digital marketing, graphics and design, video and animation, writing and translation, and music and audio.

