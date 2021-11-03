Flushing Financial Co. (NASDAQ:FFIC) Short Interest Update

Flushing Financial Co. (NASDAQ:FFIC) was the recipient of a significant increase in short interest in the month of October. As of October 15th, there was short interest totalling 607,600 shares, an increase of 36.5% from the September 30th total of 445,200 shares. Currently, 2.1% of the shares of the company are sold short. Based on an average daily volume of 94,300 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 6.4 days.

Shares of FFIC opened at $23.92 on Wednesday. The company has a current ratio of 1.08, a quick ratio of 1.08 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.48. The stock has a market cap of $740.01 million, a PE ratio of 11.23 and a beta of 0.85. Flushing Financial has a 1 year low of $11.91 and a 1 year high of $25.22. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $22.88 and a 200-day simple moving average of $22.60.

Get Flushing Financial alerts:

Flushing Financial (NASDAQ:FFIC) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, October 25th. The bank reported $0.81 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.65 by $0.16. Flushing Financial had a return on equity of 13.42% and a net margin of 23.28%. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $0.56 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Flushing Financial will post 2.65 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 24th. Shareholders of record on Friday, September 3rd were given a $0.21 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, September 2nd. This represents a $0.84 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.51%. Flushing Financial’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 49.41%.

Institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. UBS Group AG boosted its holdings in shares of Flushing Financial by 43.8% in the 1st quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 33,998 shares of the bank’s stock worth $722,000 after acquiring an additional 10,357 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Flushing Financial by 10.5% during the first quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 504,562 shares of the bank’s stock worth $10,711,000 after purchasing an additional 47,924 shares during the last quarter. Citigroup Inc. increased its stake in shares of Flushing Financial by 164.7% in the first quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 20,896 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $443,000 after buying an additional 13,001 shares in the last quarter. Barclays PLC raised its holdings in shares of Flushing Financial by 37.8% in the first quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 38,961 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $827,000 after buying an additional 10,697 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Quantbot Technologies LP lifted its position in Flushing Financial by 21.2% during the 1st quarter. Quantbot Technologies LP now owns 2,853 shares of the bank’s stock worth $60,000 after buying an additional 500 shares in the last quarter. 67.91% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Flushing Financial from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $27.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Friday, October 29th.

Flushing Financial Company Profile

Flushing Financial Corp. operates as a bank holding company for Flushing Savings Bank, which provides banking and financial services. Its principal business is attracting retail deposits from the general public and investing those deposits together with funds generated from ongoing operations and borrowings, primarily in originations and purchases of multi-family residential properties, commercial business loans, commercial real estate mortgage loans, construction loans, small business administration loans and other small business loans, mortgage loan, U.S.

Recommended Story: What is the Book Value of a Share?



Receive News & Ratings for Flushing Financial Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Flushing Financial and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.