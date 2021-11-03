FMC (NYSE:FMC) Posts Earnings Results, Beats Expectations By $0.11 EPS

FMC (NYSE:FMC) released its quarterly earnings data on Monday. The basic materials company reported $1.43 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.32 by $0.11, MarketWatch Earnings reports. FMC had a net margin of 11.69% and a return on equity of 25.77%. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $1.22 earnings per share.
Shares of FMC stock traded up $11.85 during trading hours on Wednesday, reaching $105.27. 72,719 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 809,248. FMC has a fifty-two week low of $87.27 and a fifty-two week high of $123.66. The stock has a market cap of $13.55 billion, a P/E ratio of 25.08, a P/E/G ratio of 1.26 and a beta of 0.91. The company has a 50 day moving average of $93.43 and a two-hundred day moving average of $104.22. The company has a current ratio of 1.35, a quick ratio of 0.99 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.84.
In other news, Director Carol Anthony Davidson bought 1,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 30th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $93.89 per share, for a total transaction of $140,835.00. Following the purchase, the director now owns 3,201 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $300,541.89. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CFO Andrew D. Sandifer bought 1,260 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, September 3rd. The stock was purchased at an average price of $96.97 per share, with a total value of $122,182.20. Following the completion of the purchase, the chief financial officer now directly owns 30,906 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,996,954.82. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Company insiders own 0.61% of the company’s stock.
About FMC
FMC Corp. is an agricultural sciences company, which engages in the provision of solutions to growers and development of pipeline in crop protection, plant health, precision agriculture, and professional pest, and turf management. It offers insect control products under Rynaxypyr and Cyazypyr brands; herbicides under Authority, Boral, Centium, Command, and Gamit brands; insecticides under Talstar and Hero brands; flutriafol-based fungicides; and bionematicides under Quartzo and Presence brands.
