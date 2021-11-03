FMC (NYSE:FMC) Posts Earnings Results, Beats Expectations By $0.11 EPS

FMC (NYSE:FMC) released its quarterly earnings data on Monday. The basic materials company reported $1.43 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.32 by $0.11, MarketWatch Earnings reports. FMC had a net margin of 11.69% and a return on equity of 25.77%. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $1.22 earnings per share.

Shares of FMC stock traded up $11.85 during trading hours on Wednesday, reaching $105.27. 72,719 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 809,248. FMC has a fifty-two week low of $87.27 and a fifty-two week high of $123.66. The stock has a market cap of $13.55 billion, a P/E ratio of 25.08, a P/E/G ratio of 1.26 and a beta of 0.91. The company has a 50 day moving average of $93.43 and a two-hundred day moving average of $104.22. The company has a current ratio of 1.35, a quick ratio of 0.99 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.84.

In other news, Director Carol Anthony Davidson bought 1,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 30th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $93.89 per share, for a total transaction of $140,835.00. Following the purchase, the director now owns 3,201 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $300,541.89. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CFO Andrew D. Sandifer bought 1,260 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, September 3rd. The stock was purchased at an average price of $96.97 per share, with a total value of $122,182.20. Following the completion of the purchase, the chief financial officer now directly owns 30,906 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,996,954.82. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Company insiders own 0.61% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities analysts have issued reports on FMC shares. Mizuho started coverage on FMC in a report on Tuesday, October 12th. They set a “buy” rating and a $123.00 target price for the company. BMO Capital Markets lowered their target price on FMC from $130.00 to $120.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, August 5th. KeyCorp lowered their target price on FMC from $136.00 to $122.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, August 5th. Monness Crespi & Hardt reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $126.00 target price on shares of FMC in a report on Tuesday, September 7th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $130.00 target price on shares of FMC in a report on Friday, September 24th. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $124.80.

FMC Corp. is an agricultural sciences company, which engages in the provision of solutions to growers and development of pipeline in crop protection, plant health, precision agriculture, and professional pest, and turf management. It offers insect control products under Rynaxypyr and Cyazypyr brands; herbicides under Authority, Boral, Centium, Command, and Gamit brands; insecticides under Talstar and Hero brands; flutriafol-based fungicides; and bionematicides under Quartzo and Presence brands.

