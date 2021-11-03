Formula One Group (NASDAQ:FWONK) Upgraded by Zacks Investment Research to Strong-Buy

Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Formula One Group (NASDAQ:FWONK) from a hold rating to a strong-buy rating in a research note published on Tuesday morning, Zacks.com reports. They currently have $66.00 price target on the stock.

According to Zacks, “Liberty Media Corporation owns interests in a broad range of media, communications and entertainment businesses through their operating subsidiaries and investments in various publicly-traded companies. The company broadcasts music, sports, entertainment, comedy, talk, news, traffic, and weather channels, as well as infotainment services on a subscription fee basis through its satellite radio systems; provides next-generation connected vehicle applications and services; streams music and non-music channels over the Internet; sells satellite and Internet radios to consumers through Website and retailers; and offers other ancillary services, such as weather, traffic, data, and Backseat television services. Liberty Media Corporation is headquartered in Englewood, Colorado. “

Other equities analysts have also issued research reports about the company. Barclays increased their target price on Formula One Group from $37.00 to $38.00 and gave the company an underweight rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 6th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their target price on Formula One Group from $51.00 to $60.00 and gave the company an overweight rating in a research note on Monday. Morgan Stanley increased their target price on Formula One Group from $46.00 to $50.00 and gave the company an equal weight rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 28th. The Goldman Sachs Group began coverage on Formula One Group in a research note on Thursday, July 15th. They issued a neutral rating and a $48.00 target price on the stock. Finally, Pivotal Research restated a buy rating and issued a $60.00 price target on shares of Formula One Group in a report on Friday, September 3rd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating, two have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Formula One Group currently has a consensus rating of Buy and an average price target of $53.67.

Formula One Group stock opened at $57.28 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.92, a quick ratio of 0.99 and a current ratio of 0.99. The firm has a market cap of $13.28 billion, a P/E ratio of -301.47 and a beta of 1.26. The business’s fifty day moving average is $52.24 and its two-hundred day moving average is $48.60. Formula One Group has a 52 week low of $35.60 and a 52 week high of $57.73.

Formula One Group (NASDAQ:FWONK) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Friday, August 6th. The company reported $0.24 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.38) by $0.62. Formula One Group had a negative return on equity of 0.22% and a negative net margin of 2.50%. The business had revenue of $501.00 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $448.68 million. On average, equities research analysts predict that Formula One Group will post 0.24 earnings per share for the current year.

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of FWONK. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY bought a new position in shares of Formula One Group during the second quarter worth about $198,000. Gries Financial LLC bought a new position in shares of Formula One Group during the second quarter worth about $201,000. Symmetry Partners LLC bought a new position in shares of Formula One Group during the third quarter worth about $208,000. Schroder Investment Management Group grew its holdings in shares of Formula One Group by 4.4% during the first quarter. Schroder Investment Management Group now owns 10,384 shares of the company’s stock worth $449,000 after buying an additional 440 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Thompson Siegel & Walmsley LLC grew its holdings in shares of Formula One Group by 18.2% during the second quarter. Thompson Siegel & Walmsley LLC now owns 50,593 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,439,000 after buying an additional 7,797 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 84.08% of the company’s stock.

Liberty Media Corp. engages in the operation media, communications, and entertainment businesses. It operates through the following segments: Sirius XM Holdings, Formula 1, and Corporate and Other. The Sirius XM Holdings segment refers to the complementary audio entertainment businesses, Sirius XM and Pandora.

