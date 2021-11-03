Forward Air (NASDAQ:FWRD) Releases FY 2021 Earnings Guidance

Forward Air (NASDAQ:FWRD) issued an update on its FY 2021 earnings guidance on Wednesday morning. The company provided earnings per share guidance of $4.300-$4.340 for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus earnings per share estimate of $3.930. The company issued revenue guidance of -.Forward Air also updated its FY 2023 guidance to $6.300-$6.700 EPS.

Shares of FWRD opened at $106.34 on Wednesday. Forward Air has a 12-month low of $63.93 and a 12-month high of $108.64. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $87.86 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $89.89. The company has a quick ratio of 1.75, a current ratio of 1.83 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.29. The stock has a market cap of $2.88 billion, a PE ratio of 48.34 and a beta of 1.19.

Forward Air (NASDAQ:FWRD) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, October 26th. The transportation company reported $1.14 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.07 by $0.07. Forward Air had a return on equity of 17.06% and a net margin of 3.93%. The business had revenue of $419.63 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $423.53 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.61 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 26.4% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities research analysts expect that Forward Air will post 4.12 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, December 9th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, November 24th will be issued a $0.21 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, November 23rd. This represents a $0.84 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.79%. Forward Air’s payout ratio is presently 44.44%.

A number of equities analysts have issued reports on FWRD shares. Raymond James upped their target price on Forward Air from $125.00 to $135.00 and gave the stock a strong-buy rating in a report on Friday, October 29th. Robert W. Baird increased their price target on Forward Air from $100.00 to $110.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a research note on Friday, October 29th. TheStreet raised Forward Air from a c+ rating to a b- rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 11th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised Forward Air from a hold rating to a strong-buy rating and set a $121.00 price target for the company in a research note on Tuesday. Two analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating and two have given a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of Strong Buy and a consensus price target of $116.75.

An institutional investor recently raised its position in Forward Air stock. Morgan Stanley lifted its holdings in shares of Forward Air Co. (NASDAQ:FWRD) by 18.3% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 136,764 shares of the transportation company’s stock after purchasing an additional 21,111 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley owned 0.50% of Forward Air worth $12,275,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period. Institutional investors own 97.19% of the company’s stock.

Forward Air Company Profile

Forward Air Corp. engages in the provision of less-than-truckload (LTL), truckload, intermodal and pool distribution services. It operates through the following segments: Expedited LTL and Intermodal. The Expedited LTL segment provides expedited regional, inter-regional and national LTL, final mile and truckload services.

