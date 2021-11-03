Franklin Resources, Inc. (NYSE:BEN) Shares Sold by Bel Air Investment Advisors LLC

Bel Air Investment Advisors LLC trimmed its position in Franklin Resources, Inc. (NYSE:BEN) by 14.7% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 13,955 shares of the closed-end fund’s stock after selling 2,404 shares during the period. Bel Air Investment Advisors LLC’s holdings in Franklin Resources were worth $446,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. SkyView Investment Advisors LLC grew its position in Franklin Resources by 330.4% during the 1st quarter. SkyView Investment Advisors LLC now owns 891 shares of the closed-end fund’s stock worth $26,000 after purchasing an additional 684 shares during the period. Tobam acquired a new stake in shares of Franklin Resources during the 2nd quarter valued at about $40,000. Eudaimonia Partners LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Franklin Resources during the 1st quarter valued at about $44,000. Captrust Financial Advisors grew its position in shares of Franklin Resources by 138.4% during the 1st quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 2,036 shares of the closed-end fund’s stock valued at $61,000 after acquiring an additional 1,182 shares during the period. Finally, First National Bank of South Miami grew its position in shares of Franklin Resources by 143.2% during the 2nd quarter. First National Bank of South Miami now owns 3,028 shares of the closed-end fund’s stock valued at $97,000 after acquiring an additional 1,783 shares during the period. 44.18% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get Franklin Resources alerts:

In other news, CEO Jennifer M. Johnson sold 52,789 shares of Franklin Resources stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $30.37, for a total transaction of $1,603,201.93. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 1,897,836 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $57,637,279.32. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, insider Franklin Resources Inc acquired 3,604,359 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, September 30th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $11.93 per share, with a total value of $43,000,002.87. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders own 23.10% of the company’s stock.

BEN has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. Citigroup upgraded Franklin Resources from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their target price for the company from $32.50 to $43.00 in a research report on Tuesday. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods raised shares of Franklin Resources from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and raised their price target for the company from $35.00 to $45.00 in a research note on Tuesday. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $31.56.

BEN stock opened at $37.68 on Wednesday. The firm has a market cap of $18.95 billion, a PE ratio of 10.55 and a beta of 1.21. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.58, a quick ratio of 2.14 and a current ratio of 2.14. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $31.18 and its 200-day moving average price is $31.76. Franklin Resources, Inc. has a one year low of $19.11 and a one year high of $38.27.

Franklin Resources (NYSE:BEN) last posted its earnings results on Sunday, October 31st. The closed-end fund reported $1.26 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.86 by $0.40. Franklin Resources had a net margin of 21.73% and a return on equity of 16.64%. The firm had revenue of $2.18 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.16 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $0.56 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 27.9% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts predict that Franklin Resources, Inc. will post 3.32 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, October 15th. Investors of record on Thursday, September 30th were issued a $0.28 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, September 29th. This represents a $1.12 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.97%. Franklin Resources’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 29.95%.

Franklin Resources Company Profile

Franklin Resources, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the provision of investment management and related services. It offers its products and services under the brands of Franklin, Templeton, Franklin Mutual Series, Franklin Bissett, Fiduciary Trust, Darby, Balanced Equity Management, K2, LibertyShares, and Edinburgh Partners.

Recommended Story: Sell-Side Analysts

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding BEN? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Franklin Resources, Inc. (NYSE:BEN).

Receive News & Ratings for Franklin Resources Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Franklin Resources and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.