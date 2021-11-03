Fusion (FSN) Price Reaches $0.61 on Top Exchanges

Fusion (CURRENCY:FSN) traded 1.6% higher against the U.S. dollar during the 1 day period ending at 12:00 PM ET on November 3rd. One Fusion coin can now be purchased for approximately $0.61 or 0.00000988 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. Fusion has a total market cap of $43.04 million and approximately $2.07 million worth of Fusion was traded on exchanges in the last day. During the last seven days, Fusion has traded up 5.1% against the U.S. dollar.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Get Fusion alerts:

RSK Smart Bitcoin (RBTC) traded 2.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $61,907.05 or 0.99533915 BTC.

Manna (MANNA) traded 0.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0013 or 0.00000002 BTC.

Save and Gain (SANDG) traded down 0.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0011 or 0.00000002 BTC.

United Bitcoin (UBTC) traded 12.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.82 or 0.00002906 BTC.

Super Bitcoin (SBTC) traded up 1.6% against the dollar and now trades at $1.03 or 0.00001655 BTC.

Fusion Profile

Fusion is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the SHA256 hashing algorithm. It launched on January 31st, 2018. Fusion’s total supply is 70,027,388 coins. Fusion’s official website is fusion.org . The Reddit community for Fusion is /r/FusionFoundation and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . Fusion’s official Twitter account is @FusionFSN and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official message board for Fusion is medium.com/@fusionprotocol

According to CryptoCompare, “Fusion is an ERC-20 token based on the Ethereum blockchain. The FSN token is an essential component of all the tools available in the Fusion ecosystem. FSN tokens enable access to the entire suite of features and financial transactions on the network. The Fusion MainNet went live on June 2019, in the short/medium term Fusion tokens will exist in various states to maximize access to liquidity and to provide flexibility for token holders. Token holders can seamlessly swap between native MainNet FSN, ERC20 FSN and later BEP2 FSN using Fusion’s Token Swap mechanism and Asset Gateway. Importantly, the total supply of FSN tokens will remain constant. FSN explorer “

Buying and Selling Fusion

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Fusion directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Fusion should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Coinbase or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Fusion using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for Fusion Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Fusion and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.