FY2021 Earnings Estimate for Cboe Global Markets, Inc. (NASDAQ:CBOE) Issued By Oppenheimer

Cboe Global Markets, Inc. (NASDAQ:CBOE) – Stock analysts at Oppenheimer lifted their FY2021 earnings per share estimates for shares of Cboe Global Markets in a research note issued on Sunday, October 31st. Oppenheimer analyst O. Lau now forecasts that the company will post earnings of $5.82 per share for the year, up from their previous estimate of $5.57. Oppenheimer also issued estimates for Cboe Global Markets’ Q4 2021 earnings at $1.46 EPS, Q1 2022 earnings at $1.49 EPS, Q2 2022 earnings at $1.39 EPS, Q3 2022 earnings at $1.47 EPS, Q4 2022 earnings at $1.55 EPS and FY2022 earnings at $5.89 EPS.

Cboe Global Markets (NASDAQ:CBOE) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, October 28th. The company reported $1.45 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.44 by $0.01. Cboe Global Markets had a net margin of 12.73% and a return on equity of 16.65%. The company had revenue of $369.50 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $366.91 million. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $1.11 earnings per share. Cboe Global Markets’s quarterly revenue was up 26.5% compared to the same quarter last year.

CBOE has been the topic of a number of other reports. Rosenblatt Securities lifted their target price on shares of Cboe Global Markets from $145.00 to $150.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, October 29th. UBS Group boosted their price target on shares of Cboe Global Markets from $111.00 to $124.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 7th. Argus boosted their price target on shares of Cboe Global Markets from $120.00 to $133.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 4th. Piper Sandler boosted their price target on shares of Cboe Global Markets from $113.00 to $117.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, July 12th. Finally, Morgan Stanley boosted their price target on shares of Cboe Global Markets from $116.00 to $121.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Cboe Global Markets presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $194.93.

Shares of CBOE stock opened at $135.07 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.38, a current ratio of 1.36 and a quick ratio of 1.36. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $125.89 and its two-hundred day moving average is $119.00. Cboe Global Markets has a 12 month low of $82.50 and a 12 month high of $139.00. The company has a market capitalization of $14.41 billion, a PE ratio of 33.19 and a beta of 0.65.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, December 15th. Investors of record on Tuesday, November 30th will be issued a $0.48 dividend. This represents a $1.92 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.42%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, November 29th. Cboe Global Markets’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 36.43%.

Several hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Penserra Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Cboe Global Markets by 29.4% in the second quarter. Penserra Capital Management LLC now owns 348 shares of the company’s stock valued at $41,000 after purchasing an additional 79 shares in the last quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp grew its holdings in Cboe Global Markets by 33.9% during the 2nd quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 332 shares of the company’s stock worth $40,000 after acquiring an additional 84 shares in the last quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC grew its holdings in Cboe Global Markets by 4.8% during the 3rd quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC now owns 1,915 shares of the company’s stock worth $237,000 after acquiring an additional 88 shares in the last quarter. Vestmark Advisory Solutions Inc. grew its holdings in Cboe Global Markets by 2.2% during the 2nd quarter. Vestmark Advisory Solutions Inc. now owns 4,312 shares of the company’s stock worth $513,000 after acquiring an additional 93 shares in the last quarter. Finally, New Mexico Educational Retirement Board grew its holdings in Cboe Global Markets by 1.4% during the 2nd quarter. New Mexico Educational Retirement Board now owns 7,100 shares of the company’s stock worth $845,000 after acquiring an additional 100 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 79.76% of the company’s stock.

Cboe Global Markets, Inc engages in the provision of trading and investment solutions to investors. It operates through the following business segments: Options, North American Equities, Futures, European Equities, and Global FX. The Options segment includes options exchange business, which lists for trading options on market indexes (index options), as well as on non-exclusive multiply-listed options.

