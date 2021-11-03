FY2021 Earnings Estimate for Liberty Oilfield Services Inc. (NYSE:LBRT) Issued By Capital One Financial

Liberty Oilfield Services Inc. (NYSE:LBRT) – Capital One Financial dropped their FY2021 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for Liberty Oilfield Services in a research report issued to clients and investors on Wednesday, October 27th. Capital One Financial analyst L. Lemoine now expects that the company will earn ($0.88) per share for the year, down from their previous forecast of ($0.65). Capital One Financial also issued estimates for Liberty Oilfield Services’ Q4 2021 earnings at ($0.17) EPS, Q1 2022 earnings at ($0.14) EPS, Q2 2022 earnings at ($0.04) EPS, Q3 2022 earnings at $0.03 EPS, Q4 2022 earnings at $0.01 EPS, FY2022 earnings at ($0.14) EPS, Q1 2023 earnings at ($0.01) EPS, Q2 2023 earnings at $0.03 EPS, Q3 2023 earnings at $0.08 EPS and FY2023 earnings at $0.13 EPS.

A number of other research analysts also recently weighed in on LBRT. Citigroup raised Liberty Oilfield Services from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, September 13th. TheStreet upgraded Liberty Oilfield Services from a “d+” rating to a “c-” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 27th. Seaport Global Securities started coverage on Liberty Oilfield Services in a research note on Thursday, July 15th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $12.64 price objective for the company. The Goldman Sachs Group cut Liberty Oilfield Services from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and reduced their price objective for the company from $17.00 to $13.00 in a research note on Monday, August 2nd. Finally, Seaport Res Ptn reaffirmed a “neutral” rating on shares of Liberty Oilfield Services in a report on Thursday, July 15th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have issued a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $13.57.

NYSE:LBRT opened at $12.69 on Monday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.12, a current ratio of 1.36 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.09. Liberty Oilfield Services has a 1-year low of $6.40 and a 1-year high of $17.78. The company has a market cap of $2.29 billion, a P/E ratio of -11.23 and a beta of 2.89. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $11.54.

Liberty Oilfield Services (NYSE:LBRT) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, October 26th. The company reported ($0.22) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.12) by ($0.10). Liberty Oilfield Services had a negative return on equity of 12.09% and a negative net margin of 7.86%. The firm had revenue of $653.73 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $615.36 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned ($0.39) earnings per share.

In other news, CEO Christopher A. Wright sold 50,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, September 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $12.67, for a total value of $633,500.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, CFO Michael Stock sold 154,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, September 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $13.01, for a total value of $2,003,540.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 505,300 shares of company stock valued at $6,574,052 over the last three months. 4.20% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Captrust Financial Advisors bought a new stake in shares of Liberty Oilfield Services in the 1st quarter worth approximately $56,000. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can boosted its holdings in shares of Liberty Oilfield Services by 44.6% during the 2nd quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 5,710 shares of the company’s stock worth $81,000 after buying an additional 1,760 shares during the period. Royal Bank of Canada raised its stake in Liberty Oilfield Services by 380.6% during the 2nd quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 7,003 shares of the company’s stock valued at $100,000 after purchasing an additional 5,546 shares during the last quarter. Marshall Wace LLP raised its stake in shares of Liberty Oilfield Services by 95.7% in the 1st quarter. Marshall Wace LLP now owns 9,050 shares of the company’s stock valued at $139,000 after buying an additional 4,425 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Qube Research & Technologies Ltd acquired a new stake in shares of Liberty Oilfield Services during the 2nd quarter worth about $157,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 52.76% of the company’s stock.

Liberty Oilfield Services, Inc engages in the provision of hydraulic fracturing services to onshore oil and natural gas exploration and production companies in North America. Its hydraulic fracturing fleets consist of mobile hydraulic fracturing units and other auxiliary heavy equipment to perform fracturing services.

