FY2021 Earnings Forecast for DaVita Inc. Issued By Truist Securiti (NYSE:DVA)

DaVita Inc. (NYSE:DVA) – Equities researchers at Truist Securiti increased their FY2021 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for shares of DaVita in a research note issued to investors on Thursday, October 28th. Truist Securiti analyst D. Macdonald now anticipates that the company will earn $9.32 per share for the year, up from their prior forecast of $9.18.

DaVita (NYSE:DVA) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 28th. The company reported $2.36 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.26 by $0.10. DaVita had a return on equity of 66.17% and a net margin of 8.33%. The business had revenue of $2.94 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.91 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $1.80 EPS. The firm’s revenue was up .5% compared to the same quarter last year.

Several other equities analysts have also recently commented on DVA. Truist Securities cut their price target on DaVita from $145.00 to $125.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, October 13th. William Blair reaffirmed a “market perform” rating on shares of DaVita in a report on Wednesday, August 4th. Barclays reaffirmed an “equal weight” rating and issued a $146.00 price target (up previously from $135.00) on shares of DaVita in a report on Thursday, August 12th. Cowen began coverage on DaVita in a report on Thursday, September 9th. They issued a “market perform” rating and a $145.00 price target for the company. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada cut their price target on DaVita from $113.00 to $111.00 and set a “sector perform” rating for the company in a report on Friday, October 29th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $131.38.

NYSE DVA opened at $104.06 on Monday. DaVita has a twelve month low of $90.04 and a twelve month high of $136.48. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 6.01, a quick ratio of 1.62 and a current ratio of 1.67. The stock has a market capitalization of $10.60 billion, a PE ratio of 12.11, a P/E/G ratio of 0.93 and a beta of 1.31. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $119.37 and a 200 day simple moving average of $121.37.

Several hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of DVA. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. lifted its stake in shares of DaVita by 31.9% in the 1st quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. now owns 154,693 shares of the company’s stock valued at $8,398,000 after purchasing an additional 37,375 shares during the period. Bessemer Group Inc. lifted its stake in shares of DaVita by 72.5% in the 1st quarter. Bessemer Group Inc. now owns 307 shares of the company’s stock valued at $33,000 after purchasing an additional 129 shares during the period. APG Asset Management N.V. lifted its stake in shares of DaVita by 40.2% in the 1st quarter. APG Asset Management N.V. now owns 284,470 shares of the company’s stock valued at $26,085,000 after purchasing an additional 81,501 shares during the period. Occudo Quantitative Strategies LP acquired a new position in shares of DaVita in the 1st quarter valued at $280,000. Finally, Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio lifted its stake in shares of DaVita by 6.4% in the 1st quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio now owns 47,862 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,158,000 after purchasing an additional 2,893 shares during the period. 86.52% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

In related news, Director Pamela M. Arway sold 365 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $133.09, for a total transaction of $48,577.85. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 19,239 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,560,518.51. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, CFO Joel Ackerman sold 37,760 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $131.36, for a total value of $4,960,153.60. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 35,500 shares in the company, valued at $4,663,280. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders sold 38,915 shares of company stock worth $5,113,533. Corporate insiders own 1.00% of the company’s stock.

DaVita, Inc engages in the provision of medical care services. It operates through the following two segments: US Dialysis and Related Lab Services, and Other-Ancillary Services and Strategic Initiatives. The US Dialysis and Related Lab Services segment offers kidney dialysis services in the United States for patients suffering from chronic kidney failure.

