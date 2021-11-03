FY2021 Earnings Forecast for Repligen Co. (NASDAQ:RGEN) Issued By SVB Leerink

Repligen Co. (NASDAQ:RGEN) – Stock analysts at SVB Leerink raised their FY2021 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for Repligen in a report issued on Thursday, October 28th. SVB Leerink analyst P. Souda now anticipates that the biotechnology company will post earnings of $2.90 per share for the year, up from their prior forecast of $2.78. SVB Leerink currently has a “Outperform” rating and a $325.00 price objective on the stock. SVB Leerink also issued estimates for Repligen’s Q3 2022 earnings at $0.84 EPS, Q4 2022 earnings at $0.85 EPS, FY2022 earnings at $3.04 EPS and FY2023 earnings at $3.79 EPS.

Get Repligen alerts:

RGEN has been the topic of a number of other research reports. Stephens lifted their target price on shares of Repligen from $255.00 to $290.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, August 20th. KeyCorp lifted their target price on shares of Repligen from $255.00 to $335.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, September 17th. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Repligen from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $305.00 target price on the stock. in a research note on Tuesday, September 28th. Craig Hallum lifted their target price on shares of Repligen from $258.00 to $368.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, September 27th. Finally, Exane BNP Paribas began coverage on shares of Repligen in a research note on Thursday, October 14th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $330.00 target price on the stock. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $315.38.

Shares of Repligen stock opened at $302.73 on Monday. The firm has a market cap of $16.74 billion, a PE ratio of 169.12 and a beta of 0.90. Repligen has a 12-month low of $162.29 and a 12-month high of $327.32. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $284.57 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $234.63.

Repligen (NASDAQ:RGEN) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 28th. The biotechnology company reported $0.78 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.64 by $0.14. The business had revenue of $178.22 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $163.97 million. Repligen had a net margin of 19.65% and a return on equity of 9.21%. The company’s revenue was up 89.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $0.40 EPS.

In other Repligen news, Director Karen A. Dawes sold 274 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, September 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $294.26, for a total transaction of $80,627.24. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 93,908 shares in the company, valued at approximately $27,633,368.08. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, VP Ralf Kuriyel sold 4,001 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $282.13, for a total transaction of $1,128,802.13. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 48,434 shares of company stock valued at $13,496,796 over the last three months. 1.20% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in RGEN. RPg Family Wealth Advisory LLC purchased a new stake in Repligen during the second quarter worth about $27,000. CENTRAL TRUST Co lifted its stake in Repligen by 531.3% in the third quarter. CENTRAL TRUST Co now owns 101 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $29,000 after buying an additional 85 shares during the last quarter. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV lifted its stake in Repligen by 50.0% in the second quarter. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV now owns 150 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $30,000 after buying an additional 50 shares during the last quarter. Allworth Financial LP lifted its stake in Repligen by 51.4% in the third quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 106 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $31,000 after buying an additional 36 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Simon Quick Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of Repligen by 68.4% during the third quarter. Simon Quick Advisors LLC now owns 128 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $36,000 after purchasing an additional 52 shares during the last quarter. 83.82% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Repligen Company Profile

Repligen Corp. provides bioprocessing technologies and solutions used in the process of manufacturing biologic drugs. It serves through the following product lines: Chromatography, Filtration and OEM Products (Proteins). The Chromatography product line includes a number of products used in the downstream purification and quality control of biological drugs.

Featured Article: What is a Real Estate Investment Trust (REIT)?

Receive News & Ratings for Repligen Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Repligen and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.