FY2021 Earnings Forecast for Republic Services, Inc. Issued By KeyCorp (NYSE:RSG)

Republic Services, Inc. (NYSE:RSG) – Research analysts at KeyCorp raised their FY2021 EPS estimates for shares of Republic Services in a research report issued to clients and investors on Thursday, October 28th. KeyCorp analyst S. Eastman now expects that the business services provider will earn $4.12 per share for the year, up from their previous estimate of $4.03. KeyCorp also issued estimates for Republic Services’ Q4 2021 earnings at $0.99 EPS, Q1 2022 earnings at $1.10 EPS, Q2 2022 earnings at $1.18 EPS, Q3 2022 earnings at $1.25 EPS and FY2022 earnings at $4.57 EPS.

Get Republic Services alerts:

Republic Services (NYSE:RSG) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 28th. The business services provider reported $1.11 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.05 by $0.06. The company had revenue of $2.99 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.84 billion. Republic Services had a return on equity of 15.01% and a net margin of 10.64%. Republic Services’s revenue was up 16.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the business posted $1.00 earnings per share.

Other equities analysts have also recently issued reports about the company. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their price target on Republic Services from $121.00 to $142.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday. The Goldman Sachs Group upgraded Republic Services from a “buy” rating to a “conviction-buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 24th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Republic Services from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $128.00 target price on the stock. in a report on Wednesday, September 29th. Raymond James upped their target price on Republic Services from $125.00 to $137.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, October 29th. Finally, Morgan Stanley upped their target price on Republic Services from $134.00 to $141.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, October 29th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, six have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $122.08.

NYSE:RSG opened at $134.20 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.01, a current ratio of 0.64 and a quick ratio of 0.64. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $125.78 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $116.81. Republic Services has a 1 year low of $88.62 and a 1 year high of $145.98. The company has a market capitalization of $42.72 billion, a P/E ratio of 38.23, a P/E/G ratio of 2.88 and a beta of 0.71.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, January 14th. Shareholders of record on Monday, January 3rd will be paid a $0.46 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Friday, December 31st. This represents a $1.84 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.37%. Republic Services’s payout ratio is presently 51.69%.

A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. Total Clarity Wealth Management Inc. bought a new position in shares of Republic Services during the 3rd quarter valued at about $25,000. Strategic Blueprint LLC bought a new position in shares of Republic Services during the 2nd quarter valued at about $28,000. Ameritas Investment Company LLC bought a new position in shares of Republic Services during the 1st quarter valued at about $26,000. Destiny Wealth Partners LLC bought a new position in shares of Republic Services in the 3rd quarter valued at about $44,000. Finally, Selective Wealth Management Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Republic Services by 125.0% in the 3rd quarter. Selective Wealth Management Inc. now owns 450 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $54,000 after acquiring an additional 250 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 57.60% of the company’s stock.

Republic Services Company Profile

Republic Services, Inc engages in the provision of services in the domestic non-hazardous solid waste industry. It provides integrated waste management services, which offers non-hazardous solid waste collection, transfer, recycling, disposal and energy services. The firm operates through the following segments: Group 1, Group 2, and Corporate Entities & Other.

Featured Article: How to start trading in the forex market?

Receive News & Ratings for Republic Services Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Republic Services and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.