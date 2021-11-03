FY2021 EPS Estimates for Chubb Limited (NYSE:CB) Lifted by William Blair

Chubb Limited (NYSE:CB) – Analysts at William Blair upped their FY2021 earnings estimates for Chubb in a report issued on Wednesday, October 27th. William Blair analyst A. Klauber now forecasts that the financial services provider will post earnings per share of $12.05 for the year, up from their prior estimate of $11.77. William Blair has a “Market Perform” rating on the stock. William Blair also issued estimates for Chubb’s FY2023 earnings at $15.85 EPS.

A number of other brokerages have also recently issued reports on CB. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their price target on shares of Chubb from $195.00 to $225.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 28th. Morgan Stanley initiated coverage on shares of Chubb in a research report on Friday, October 15th. They set an “equal weight” rating and a $200.00 price target for the company. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Chubb from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $185.00 price target for the company. in a research report on Tuesday, September 28th. Raymond James lifted their price target on shares of Chubb from $200.00 to $220.00 and gave the company a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 28th. Finally, Wolfe Research initiated coverage on shares of Chubb in a research report on Monday, August 16th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $231.00 price target for the company. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating, eleven have given a buy rating and two have assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Chubb has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $194.18.

NYSE:CB opened at $190.53 on Monday. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $182.29 and a 200-day moving average price of $173.49. Chubb has a 12 month low of $131.10 and a 12 month high of $197.92. The company has a current ratio of 0.33, a quick ratio of 0.32 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.25. The stock has a market cap of $82.07 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.70, a P/E/G ratio of 1.65 and a beta of 0.74.

Chubb (NYSE:CB) last posted its earnings results on Monday, October 25th. The financial services provider reported $2.64 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.16 by $0.48. Chubb had a net margin of 21.20% and a return on equity of 9.01%. The firm had revenue of $9.90 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $9.21 billion. During the same period last year, the company posted $2.00 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 16.9% compared to the same quarter last year.

Chubb declared that its Board of Directors has authorized a stock repurchase plan on Monday, July 19th that permits the company to buyback $5.00 billion in outstanding shares. This buyback authorization permits the financial services provider to reacquire up to 6.9% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares buyback plans are typically a sign that the company’s board of directors believes its shares are undervalued.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, October 8th. Stockholders of record on Friday, September 17th were paid a $0.80 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, September 16th. This represents a $3.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.68%. Chubb’s dividend payout ratio is presently 43.78%.

In related news, Vice Chairman Paul J. Krump sold 30,925 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, October 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $196.97, for a total transaction of $6,091,297.25. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CEO Evan G. Greenberg sold 7,177 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $185.14, for a total transaction of $1,328,749.78. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 726,105 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $134,431,079.70. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 90,113 shares of company stock valued at $17,012,070 over the last quarter. Company insiders own 0.39% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in CB. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its holdings in Chubb by 0.7% during the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 36,008,115 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $5,723,131,000 after purchasing an additional 234,299 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp lifted its holdings in Chubb by 0.7% during the second quarter. State Street Corp now owns 22,192,467 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $3,545,004,000 after purchasing an additional 156,685 shares in the last quarter. FMR LLC lifted its holdings in Chubb by 2.1% during the second quarter. FMR LLC now owns 10,846,909 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,724,008,000 after purchasing an additional 223,506 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in Chubb by 2.5% during the second quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 7,269,836 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,152,118,000 after purchasing an additional 179,230 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Ameriprise Financial Inc. lifted its holdings in Chubb by 3.9% during the first quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. now owns 4,999,276 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $787,950,000 after purchasing an additional 189,004 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 86.68% of the company’s stock.

About Chubb

Chubb Ltd. is a holding company, which engages in the provision of commercial and personal property and casualty insurance, personal accident and accident and health (A&H), reinsurance, and life insurance. It operates through the following segments: North America Commercial Property and Casualty (P&C) Insurance, North America Personal P&C Insurance, North America Agricultural Insurance, Overseas General Insurance, Global Reinsurance, and Life Insurance.

