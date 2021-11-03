FY2021 EPS Estimates for CNO Financial Group, Inc. (NYSE:CNO) Increased by Piper Sandler

CNO Financial Group, Inc. (NYSE:CNO) – Research analysts at Piper Sandler raised their FY2021 earnings per share estimates for CNO Financial Group in a report released on Thursday, October 28th. Piper Sandler analyst J. Barnidge now anticipates that the financial services provider will post earnings of $2.50 per share for the year, up from their prior forecast of $2.40. Piper Sandler has a “Overweight” rating and a $27.00 price objective on the stock. Piper Sandler also issued estimates for CNO Financial Group’s Q4 2021 earnings at $0.57 EPS, Q1 2022 earnings at $0.58 EPS, Q2 2022 earnings at $0.63 EPS, Q3 2022 earnings at $0.68 EPS, Q4 2022 earnings at $0.61 EPS, FY2022 earnings at $2.50 EPS, Q1 2023 earnings at $0.56 EPS, Q2 2023 earnings at $0.62 EPS, Q3 2023 earnings at $0.68 EPS and FY2023 earnings at $2.50 EPS.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research raised CNO Financial Group from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $24.00 price objective on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, August 3rd.

NYSE:CNO opened at $25.17 on Monday. CNO Financial Group has a 52 week low of $18.41 and a 52 week high of $27.89. The company has a quick ratio of 0.22, a current ratio of 0.22 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.55. The company has a market capitalization of $3.22 billion, a P/E ratio of 7.79 and a beta of 1.38. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $24.48 and its two-hundred day moving average is $24.56.

CNO Financial Group (NYSE:CNO) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, October 26th. The financial services provider reported $0.72 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.61 by $0.11. CNO Financial Group had a return on equity of 6.44% and a net margin of 10.60%. The business had revenue of $968.30 million for the quarter. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.79 EPS. CNO Financial Group’s quarterly revenue was down 4.5% compared to the same quarter last year.

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Paradice Investment Management LLC raised its holdings in CNO Financial Group by 4.9% in the third quarter. Paradice Investment Management LLC now owns 4,595,840 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $108,186,000 after purchasing an additional 214,908 shares during the period. SG Americas Securities LLC grew its position in shares of CNO Financial Group by 89.3% in the 3rd quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 114,151 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $2,687,000 after acquiring an additional 53,850 shares during the period. State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D acquired a new stake in shares of CNO Financial Group during the 3rd quarter worth about $2,669,000. Meritage Portfolio Management acquired a new stake in shares of CNO Financial Group during the 3rd quarter worth about $229,000. Finally, New York State Teachers Retirement System lifted its stake in shares of CNO Financial Group by 3.8% during the 3rd quarter. New York State Teachers Retirement System now owns 149,093 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $3,510,000 after buying an additional 5,472 shares during the last quarter. 97.08% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 24th. Investors of record on Friday, September 10th were paid a $0.13 dividend. This represents a $0.52 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.07%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, September 9th. CNO Financial Group’s payout ratio is presently 20.55%.

About CNO Financial Group

CNO Financial Group, Inc is an insurance holding company, which engages in developing, marketing, and administering health insurance, annuity, individual life insurance and other insurance products. It operates through the following segments: Bankers Life, Washington National, and Colonial Penn. The Bankers Life segment markets and distributes medicare supplement insurance, interest-sensitive life insurance, traditional life insurance, fixed annuities and long-term care insurance products to the middle-income senior market through a dedicated field force of career agents and sales managers supported by a network of community-based sales offices.

