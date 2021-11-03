FY2021 EPS Estimates for Heritage Commerce Corp (NASDAQ:HTBK) Boosted by DA Davidson

Heritage Commerce Corp (NASDAQ:HTBK) – Research analysts at DA Davidson raised their FY2021 EPS estimates for shares of Heritage Commerce in a note issued to investors on Monday, November 1st. DA Davidson analyst G. Tenner now anticipates that the financial services provider will post earnings per share of $0.83 for the year, up from their prior forecast of $0.80. DA Davidson also issued estimates for Heritage Commerce’s Q4 2021 earnings at $0.21 EPS and FY2022 earnings at $0.82 EPS.

Get Heritage Commerce alerts:

Heritage Commerce (NASDAQ:HTBK) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 28th. The financial services provider reported $0.23 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.21 by $0.02. Heritage Commerce had a return on equity of 7.84% and a net margin of 28.64%.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research upgraded Heritage Commerce from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $13.00 price target for the company in a research note on Monday.

NASDAQ HTBK opened at $12.03 on Tuesday. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $11.48 and a 200 day moving average of $11.52. The company has a market capitalization of $724.29 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.83 and a beta of 1.20. Heritage Commerce has a one year low of $6.88 and a one year high of $12.65. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.07, a quick ratio of 0.65 and a current ratio of 0.66.

Several hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of HTBK. Marshall Wace North America L.P. purchased a new position in shares of Heritage Commerce during the 1st quarter valued at about $56,000. Russell Investments Group Ltd. bought a new stake in Heritage Commerce in the 1st quarter worth approximately $174,000. UBS Group AG increased its stake in Heritage Commerce by 4.3% in the 1st quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 72,406 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $885,000 after acquiring an additional 2,973 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC increased its stake in Heritage Commerce by 10.0% in the 1st quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 990,830 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $12,107,000 after acquiring an additional 89,692 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Citigroup Inc. increased its stake in Heritage Commerce by 124.1% in the 1st quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 33,793 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $413,000 after acquiring an additional 18,714 shares during the last quarter. 71.27% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, November 23rd. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, November 9th will be given a dividend of $0.13 per share. The ex-dividend date is Monday, November 8th. This represents a $0.52 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.32%. Heritage Commerce’s payout ratio is currently 82.54%.

About Heritage Commerce

Heritage Commerce Corp. is a holding company, which engages in the provision of banking. It operates through the following Banking and Factoring segments. The Banking segment includes holding company’s results of operations. The Factoring segment focuses on factoring originated by bay view funding. The company was founded in 1997 and is headquartered in San Jose, CA.

Read More: Why is Cost of Capital Important?

Receive News & Ratings for Heritage Commerce Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Heritage Commerce and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.