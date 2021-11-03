FY2021 EPS Estimates for Owens Corning (NYSE:OC) Decreased by Truist Securiti

Owens Corning (NYSE:OC) – Equities research analysts at Truist Securiti cut their FY2021 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for Owens Corning in a research report issued to clients and investors on Wednesday, October 27th. Truist Securiti analyst K. Hughes now forecasts that the construction company will post earnings per share of $8.61 for the year, down from their previous estimate of $8.85. Truist Securiti also issued estimates for Owens Corning’s Q4 2021 earnings at $1.77 EPS and Q1 2022 earnings at $1.54 EPS.

Several other research firms have also issued reports on OC. Zacks Investment Research lowered Owens Corning from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $96.00 target price on the stock. in a research note on Tuesday, September 28th. Barclays lifted their target price on Owens Corning from $100.00 to $105.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 28th. Evercore ISI reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $135.00 target price on shares of Owens Corning in a research note on Friday, October 15th. Royal Bank of Canada raised their price target on Owens Corning from $94.00 to $97.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a report on Thursday, October 28th. Finally, Loop Capital raised their price target on Owens Corning from $112.00 to $120.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, July 29th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $100.15.

Shares of Owens Corning stock opened at $93.21 on Monday. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $91.75 and its 200-day moving average price is $96.03. Owens Corning has a 12 month low of $66.00 and a 12 month high of $109.89. The company has a current ratio of 1.91, a quick ratio of 1.37 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.76. The firm has a market cap of $9.37 billion, a P/E ratio of 10.58 and a beta of 1.54.

Owens Corning (NYSE:OC) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 27th. The construction company reported $2.52 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.46 by $0.06. The firm had revenue of $2.20 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.17 billion. Owens Corning had a return on equity of 21.31% and a net margin of 11.85%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 15.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $1.70 earnings per share.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, November 5th. Investors of record on Friday, October 22nd will be issued a dividend of $0.26 per share. This represents a $1.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.12%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, October 21st. Owens Corning’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 19.96%.

Hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Bessemer Group Inc. raised its position in Owens Corning by 88.5% during the second quarter. Bessemer Group Inc. now owns 294 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $29,000 after acquiring an additional 138 shares in the last quarter. Arkadios Wealth Advisors raised its position in Owens Corning by 3,875.0% during the second quarter. Arkadios Wealth Advisors now owns 318 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $31,000 after acquiring an additional 310 shares in the last quarter. Stephenson National Bank & Trust purchased a new position in Owens Corning during the third quarter valued at approximately $30,000. Ameritas Investment Company LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Owens Corning in the first quarter valued at approximately $34,000. Finally, West Branch Capital LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Owens Corning in the second quarter valued at approximately $49,000. Institutional investors own 91.39% of the company’s stock.

Owens Corning engages in the development, manufacture, and marketing of insulation, roofing and fiberglass composites. It operates through the following segments: Composites, Insulation and Roofing. The Composites segment manufactures, fabricates, and sells glass reinforcements in the form of fiber, and also includes vertically integrated downstream activities.

