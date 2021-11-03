FY2021 EPS Estimates for Travel + Leisure Co. Boosted by Analyst (NYSE:TNL)

Travel + Leisure Co. (NYSE:TNL) – Analysts at Jefferies Financial Group boosted their FY2021 EPS estimates for Travel + Leisure in a research note issued to investors on Wednesday, October 27th. Jefferies Financial Group analyst D. Katz now anticipates that the company will earn $3.34 per share for the year, up from their previous forecast of $3.21. Jefferies Financial Group currently has a “Hold” rating and a $61.00 target price on the stock. Jefferies Financial Group also issued estimates for Travel + Leisure’s Q1 2022 earnings at $0.62 EPS, Q2 2022 earnings at $1.08 EPS, Q1 2023 earnings at $0.95 EPS, Q3 2023 earnings at $1.44 EPS and FY2023 earnings at $4.84 EPS.

TNL has been the subject of several other research reports. Credit Suisse Group dropped their target price on Travel + Leisure from $78.00 to $76.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, October 28th. Stifel Nicolaus boosted their price target on Travel + Leisure from $73.00 to $76.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 27th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lowered their price target on Travel + Leisure from $78.00 to $75.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, July 29th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered Travel + Leisure from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Saturday. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Travel + Leisure presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $71.43.

Shares of NYSE:TNL opened at $55.36 on Monday. Travel + Leisure has a 1 year low of $33.89 and a 1 year high of $68.26. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $54.60. The stock has a market capitalization of $4.78 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 33.55 and a beta of 1.93.

Travel + Leisure (NYSE:TNL) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, October 27th. The company reported $1.19 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.03 by $0.16. Travel + Leisure had a negative return on equity of 21.79% and a net margin of 5.33%. The business had revenue of $839.00 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $828.79 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $0.83 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 36.6% compared to the same quarter last year.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Raymond James & Associates increased its position in shares of Travel + Leisure by 12.0% in the 3rd quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 79,545 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,338,000 after acquiring an additional 8,505 shares during the period. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. increased its position in shares of Travel + Leisure by 4.3% in the 3rd quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 5,160 shares of the company’s stock valued at $281,000 after acquiring an additional 212 shares during the period. New York State Common Retirement Fund increased its position in shares of Travel + Leisure by 6.6% in the 3rd quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund now owns 460,389 shares of the company’s stock valued at $25,105,000 after acquiring an additional 28,625 shares during the period. Victory Capital Management Inc. increased its position in shares of Travel + Leisure by 7.8% in the 3rd quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 251,697 shares of the company’s stock valued at $13,725,000 after acquiring an additional 18,133 shares during the period. Finally, ING Groep NV acquired a new position in shares of Travel + Leisure in the 3rd quarter valued at $1,129,000. 87.32% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In other news, Director George Herrera sold 650 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, August 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $51.00, for a total transaction of $33,150.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Corporate insiders own 1.93% of the company’s stock.

Travel + Leisure Co is a membership and leisure travel company, with a portfolio of nearly 20 resort, travel club, and lifestyle travel brands. The company provides outstanding vacation experiences and travel inspiration to millions of owners, members, and subscribers every year through its products and services: Wyndham Destinations, the vacation ownership company with 230 vacation club resort locations across the globe; Panorama, the membership travel business that includes the vacation exchange company, industry travel technology, and subscription travel brands; and Travel + Leisure Group, featuring online and print travel content, online booking platforms and travel clubs, and branded consumer products.

