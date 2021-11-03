Gaia (NASDAQ:GAIA) Downgraded to Sell at Zacks Investment Research

Gaia (NASDAQ:GAIA) was downgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a note issued to investors on Wednesday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Gaia, Inc. provides digital video subscription service. Its video content is available through online digital streaming on virtually any Internet-connected device on a commercial-free basis. The Company’s subscribers access to a library of films, personal growth-related content, documentaries, interviews, yoga classes and fitness. It created a fitness and yoga-focused version of its video service. Gaia, Inc., formerly known as Gaiam Inc., is based in Louisville, United States. “

A number of other brokerages have also recently weighed in on GAIA. B. Riley reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $17.00 price target on shares of Gaia in a research report on Monday, October 25th. Colliers Securities reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $15.00 price target on shares of Gaia in a research report on Tuesday. Finally, Roth Capital reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $18.00 price target on shares of Gaia in a research report on Tuesday, July 13th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $16.40.

NASDAQ GAIA traded up $0.79 on Wednesday, reaching $10.97. The stock had a trading volume of 85,625 shares, compared to its average volume of 100,238. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $9.76 and a 200 day moving average price of $10.73. The company has a current ratio of 0.78, a quick ratio of 0.78 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.08. Gaia has a 1 year low of $8.91 and a 1 year high of $15.06. The company has a market capitalization of $211.92 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 109.71, a P/E/G ratio of 5.76 and a beta of 0.60.

Gaia (NASDAQ:GAIA) last issued its earnings results on Sunday, October 31st. The company reported $0.03 EPS for the quarter, meeting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.03. Gaia had a return on equity of 2.60% and a net margin of 2.53%. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $0.32 EPS. On average, analysts anticipate that Gaia will post 0.12 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. FMR LLC grew its stake in shares of Gaia by 20.7% in the 1st quarter. FMR LLC now owns 1,758,793 shares of the company’s stock valued at $16,093,000 after purchasing an additional 302,072 shares during the period. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP grew its stake in shares of Gaia by 10.9% in the 2nd quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 339,846 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,735,000 after purchasing an additional 33,304 shares during the period. P.A.W. Capital Corp grew its stake in shares of Gaia by 10.0% in the 2nd quarter. P.A.W. Capital Corp now owns 330,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,627,000 after purchasing an additional 30,000 shares during the period. Millrace Asset Group Inc. grew its stake in shares of Gaia by 2.5% in the 2nd quarter. Millrace Asset Group Inc. now owns 311,594 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,424,000 after purchasing an additional 7,544 shares during the period. Finally, Ancora Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Gaia in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $3,137,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 41.78% of the company’s stock.

About Gaia

Gaia, Inc operates a global digital video streaming subscription service and online community. It provides its services through the following channels: Seeking Truth, Transformation, Alternative Healing and Yoga. The company was founded by Jirka Rysavy on July 7, 1988 and is headquartered in Louisville, CO.

