Gameswap (GSWAP) Reaches Market Cap of $49.13 Million

Gameswap (CURRENCY:GSWAP) traded down 4.8% against the US dollar during the one day period ending at 19:00 PM Eastern on November 3rd. Gameswap has a total market capitalization of $49.13 million and approximately $2.04 million worth of Gameswap was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Gameswap coin can currently be purchased for approximately $4.39 or 0.00006977 BTC on exchanges. During the last seven days, Gameswap has traded up 377.3% against the US dollar.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Get Gameswap alerts:

Chainlink (LINK) traded 1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $31.66 or 0.00050365 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001591 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded up 4.4% against the dollar and now trades at $2.01 or 0.00003201 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2.00 or 0.00003275 BTC.

Axie Infinity (AXS) traded up 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $140.74 or 0.00223878 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded up 2.4% against the dollar and now trades at $62.27 or 0.00099050 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded 2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $7.42 or 0.00011804 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded down 21% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded down 19.5% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

Fantom (FTM) traded 2.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2.64 or 0.00004204 BTC.

Gameswap Coin Profile

Gameswap (GSWAP) is a coin. Its genesis date was October 30th, 2020. Gameswap’s total supply is 20,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 11,202,090 coins. Gameswap’s official Twitter account is @GameswapDEX and its Facebook page is accessible here . Gameswap’s official website is www.gameswap.org

According to CryptoCompare, “GameSwap is a P2P in-game asset exchange leveraging Ethereum standards for fungible and non-fungible tokens (NFTs) that enables millions of gamers to easily trade and cash-out in-game assets with crypto, in a neutral platform that they govern and own. Powered by DeFi and the GSWAP token. “

Gameswap Coin Trading

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Gameswap directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Gameswap should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, Coinbase or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Gameswap using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for Gameswap Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Gameswap and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.