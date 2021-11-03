GCM Grosvenor (GCMG) to Release Earnings on Wednesday

GCM Grosvenor (NASDAQ:GCMG) will post its quarterly earnings results before the market opens on Wednesday, November 10th. Analysts expect GCM Grosvenor to post earnings of $0.12 per share for the quarter. Parties that are interested in participating in the company’s conference call can do so using this link.

GCM Grosvenor (NASDAQ:GCMG) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, August 10th. The company reported $0.10 EPS for the quarter, hitting the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.10. The business had revenue of $119.70 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $102.96 million. On average, analysts expect GCM Grosvenor to post $1 EPS for the current fiscal year and $1 EPS for the next fiscal year.

GCM Grosvenor stock opened at $11.56 on Wednesday. GCM Grosvenor has a 52 week low of $9.00 and a 52 week high of $15.36. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $11.37. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.16 billion, a PE ratio of 23.59 and a beta of 0.02.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, September 15th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, September 1st were paid a dividend of $0.09 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, August 31st. This represents a $0.36 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.11%. This is a positive change from GCM Grosvenor’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.08. GCM Grosvenor’s payout ratio is 73.47%.

A number of equities research analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Zacks Investment Research lowered GCM Grosvenor from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 13th. Oppenheimer reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $14.00 target price on shares of GCM Grosvenor in a report on Friday, September 24th.

An institutional investor recently bought a new position in GCM Grosvenor stock. Morgan Stanley purchased a new position in GCM Grosvenor Inc. (NASDAQ:GCMG) in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm purchased 141,466 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,475,000. Morgan Stanley owned approximately 0.08% of GCM Grosvenor at the end of the most recent quarter. 22.03% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About GCM Grosvenor

GCM Grosvenor, Inc provides global alternative asset management solutions. The firm invests on behalf of clients who seek allocations to alternative investments, such as private equity, infrastructure, real estate, credit, and absolute return strategies. It specializes in developing customized portfolios for clients who want an active role in the development of their alternatives programs and also offers multi-client portfolios for investors who desire a turn-key solution for accessing alternative investments.

