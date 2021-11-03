Genco Shipping & Trading Limited (NYSE:GNK) Short Interest Down 19.8% in October

Genco Shipping & Trading Limited (NYSE:GNK) was the target of a large decline in short interest in the month of October. As of October 15th, there was short interest totalling 796,600 shares, a decline of 19.8% from the September 30th total of 993,000 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 651,700 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 1.2 days. Currently, 2.1% of the company’s shares are sold short.

GNK has been the subject of several research analyst reports. HC Wainwright initiated coverage on Genco Shipping & Trading in a research note on Monday, September 13th. They set a “buy” rating and a $30.00 target price for the company. Zacks Investment Research raised Genco Shipping & Trading from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $21.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, October 6th. Finally, BTIG Research assumed coverage on Genco Shipping & Trading in a research report on Monday, September 13th. They set a “buy” rating and a $26.00 price target on the stock. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $41.57.

In other Genco Shipping & Trading news, major shareholder Cayman Gp Ltd. Ccp II sold 675,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $18.09, for a total value of $12,210,750.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, CAO Joseph Adamo sold 2,739 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, September 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $21.34, for a total value of $58,450.26. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief accounting officer now owns 3,992 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $85,189.28. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 923,739 shares of company stock valued at $16,667,820 in the last quarter. Company insiders own 2.07% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of GNK. Ameritas Investment Partners Inc. increased its position in Genco Shipping & Trading by 74.3% in the second quarter. Ameritas Investment Partners Inc. now owns 2,519 shares of the shipping company’s stock worth $48,000 after buying an additional 1,074 shares during the period. Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC increased its position in Genco Shipping & Trading by 181.8% in the second quarter. Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC now owns 3,100 shares of the shipping company’s stock worth $59,000 after buying an additional 2,000 shares during the period. Legal & General Group Plc grew its stake in shares of Genco Shipping & Trading by 147.2% in the second quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 3,730 shares of the shipping company’s stock worth $70,000 after purchasing an additional 2,221 shares in the last quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. bought a new position in shares of Genco Shipping & Trading in the second quarter worth $71,000. Finally, Meeder Asset Management Inc. grew its stake in shares of Genco Shipping & Trading by 1,503.5% in the second quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. now owns 4,538 shares of the shipping company’s stock worth $86,000 after purchasing an additional 4,255 shares in the last quarter. 81.16% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of GNK stock traded up $0.08 on Wednesday, hitting $16.35. 426,599 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 847,809. Genco Shipping & Trading has a 1-year low of $6.41 and a 1-year high of $22.00. The company has a quick ratio of 2.05, a current ratio of 2.33 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.39. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $19.03. The company has a market cap of $685.34 million, a P/E ratio of -12.83 and a beta of 0.98.

Genco Shipping & Trading (NYSE:GNK) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, August 4th. The shipping company reported $0.75 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.72 by $0.03. Genco Shipping & Trading had a positive return on equity of 5.87% and a negative net margin of 13.53%. The firm had revenue of $84.31 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $75.51 million. On average, analysts predict that Genco Shipping & Trading will post 3.61 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

About Genco Shipping & Trading

Genco Shipping & Trading Ltd. is an international ship owning company, which engages in the transportation of iron ore, coal, grain, steel products and other drybulk cargoes. It operates through the ocean transportation of drybulk cargoes worldwide through the ownership and operation of drybulk carrier vessels segment.

