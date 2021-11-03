Getty Realty (NYSE:GTY) Releases FY 2021 Earnings Guidance

Getty Realty (NYSE:GTY) issued an update on its FY 2021 earnings guidance on Wednesday morning. The company provided earnings per share (EPS) guidance of $1.930-$1.940 for the period. The company issued revenue guidance of -.

NYSE GTY opened at $32.72 on Wednesday. The company has a market cap of $1.48 billion, a PE ratio of 16.93 and a beta of 0.82. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $30.83. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.81, a current ratio of 1.81 and a quick ratio of 1.81. Getty Realty has a 52 week low of $25.94 and a 52 week high of $34.21.

Getty Realty (NYSE:GTY) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 27th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.30 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.49 by ($0.19). Getty Realty had a return on equity of 11.53% and a net margin of 51.37%. During the same period last year, the business posted $0.47 EPS. Sell-side analysts forecast that Getty Realty will post 1.94 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, January 6th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, December 23rd will be issued a $0.41 dividend. This represents a $1.64 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 5.01%. This is a positive change from Getty Realty’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.39. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, December 22nd. Getty Realty’s dividend payout ratio is currently 84.78%.

GTY has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Getty Realty from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 6th. Royal Bank of Canada began coverage on Getty Realty in a report on Friday, September 17th. They issued a sector perform rating and a $31.00 target price for the company. JMP Securities increased their price target on Getty Realty from $35.00 to $37.00 and gave the company a market outperform rating in a research note on Friday, July 30th. Finally, Robert W. Baird assumed coverage on Getty Realty in a research note on Thursday, October 21st. They set an outperform rating and a $34.00 target price for the company.

A hedge fund recently raised its stake in Getty Realty stock. Morgan Stanley boosted its holdings in shares of Getty Realty Corp. (NYSE:GTY) by 15.4% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 228,438 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after buying an additional 30,459 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley owned approximately 0.51% of Getty Realty worth $7,115,000 as of its most recent SEC filing. 69.14% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Getty Realty Company Profile

Getty Realty Corp. operates as a real estate investment trust. It engages in the acquisition, owning, selling, and leasing of convenience store and gas service station properties. The firm operates through the following brands: 76, BP, Citgo, Conoco, Exxon, Gulf, Mobil, Sunoco, Chevron, Global, Fas Mart, Aloha, United Oil, RaceTrac, and Valero.

