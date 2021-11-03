Gibraltar Industries (NASDAQ:ROCK) Rating Lowered to Strong Sell at Zacks Investment Research

Gibraltar Industries (NASDAQ:ROCK) was downgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research note issued on Monday, Zacks.com reports. They presently have a $55.00 price target on the construction company’s stock. Zacks Investment Research‘s price objective suggests a potential downside of 20.92% from the stock’s current price.

According to Zacks, “Shares of Gibraltar have underperformed the industry so far this year. The trend is likely to continue, given lackluster results for third-quarter 2021. Earnings and net sales missed the Zacks Consensus Estimate by 26% and 2%, respectively. Despite 24.5% year-over-year growth in the top line, the bottom line fell 7.1% due to steepened materials and transportation inflation as well as heightened supply chain issues. Adjusted operating margin also contracted 310 basis points (bps) year over year. Based on the ongoing business dynamics, Gibraltar reduced its adjusted earnings guidance to $2.95-$3.06 per share. The downside is mainly due to the current cost environment, supply chain disruptions, incremental costs along with potential labor and productivity impacts associated with future COVID mandates.”

Get Gibraltar Industries alerts:

Shares of NASDAQ:ROCK opened at $69.55 on Monday. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $70.67 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $75.20. The company has a current ratio of 1.39, a quick ratio of 0.93 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.04. Gibraltar Industries has a 12-month low of $59.35 and a 12-month high of $103.02. The firm has a market cap of $2.27 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 35.85 and a beta of 1.06.

Gibraltar Industries (NASDAQ:ROCK) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 27th. The construction company reported $0.91 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.17 by ($0.26). Gibraltar Industries had a return on equity of 12.93% and a net margin of 5.19%. The business had revenue of $369.40 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $376.93 million. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $1.06 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 24.5% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, research analysts forecast that Gibraltar Industries will post 3.4 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Champlain Investment Partners LLC increased its stake in Gibraltar Industries by 334.0% during the second quarter. Champlain Investment Partners LLC now owns 722,230 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $55,113,000 after acquiring an additional 555,830 shares during the last quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. increased its stake in Gibraltar Industries by 295.2% during the third quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 383,702 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $26,725,000 after acquiring an additional 286,617 shares during the last quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund increased its stake in Gibraltar Industries by 111.8% during the third quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund now owns 252,602 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $17,594,000 after acquiring an additional 133,349 shares during the last quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB grew its stake in Gibraltar Industries by 100.3% during the third quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB now owns 239,332 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $16,622,000 after buying an additional 119,832 shares during the period. Finally, Morgan Stanley grew its stake in Gibraltar Industries by 104.1% during the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 206,282 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $15,741,000 after buying an additional 105,209 shares during the period. 96.09% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Gibraltar Industries Company Profile

Gibraltar Industries, Inc engages in the manufacture and provision of products and services for the renewable energy, conservation, residential, and infrastructure markets. It operates through the following segments: Residential Products, Infrastructure Products, and Renewable Energy and Conservation.

Read More: Why Net Income is Important to Investors

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Gibraltar Industries (ROCK)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Gibraltar Industries Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Gibraltar Industries and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.