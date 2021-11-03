GigInternational1 Inc (NASDAQ:GIW) Short Interest Up 25.0% in October

GigInternational1 Inc (NASDAQ:GIW) was the target of a large increase in short interest during the month of October. As of October 15th, there was short interest totalling 22,500 shares, an increase of 25.0% from the September 30th total of 18,000 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 42,100 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.5 days. Currently, 0.1% of the shares of the company are short sold.

Shares of GigInternational1 stock traded down $0.02 during trading hours on Wednesday, reaching $9.89. 205 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 57,369. The business’s 50 day moving average is $9.87. GigInternational1 has a one year low of $9.61 and a one year high of $10.10.

Get GigInternational1 alerts:

GigInternational1 Company Profile

GigInternational1 Inc is a blank check company. It intends to effect a merger, capital stock exchange, asset acquisition, stock purchase, reorganization or related business combination with one or more businesses. GigInternational1 Inc is based in Palo Alto, California.

Further Reading: What is the S&P 500 Index?

Receive News & Ratings for GigInternational1 Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for GigInternational1 and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.