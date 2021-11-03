GlaxoSmithKline (LON:GSK) Sets New 52-Week High After Analyst Upgrade

GlaxoSmithKline plc (LON:GSK)’s stock price hit a new 52-week high during mid-day trading on Monday after JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their price target on the stock from GBX 1,500 to GBX 1,580. JPMorgan Chase & Co. currently has a neutral rating on the stock. GlaxoSmithKline traded as high as GBX 1,540 ($20.12) and last traded at GBX 1,538.60 ($20.10), with a volume of 1167763 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at GBX 1,508.60 ($19.71).

A number of other analysts have also recently issued reports on GSK. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reissued a “hold” rating and set a GBX 1,350 ($17.64) price objective on shares of GlaxoSmithKline in a report on Thursday, October 28th. Jefferies Financial Group set a GBX 1,925 ($25.15) price objective on GlaxoSmithKline in a report on Wednesday, October 27th. UBS Group set a GBX 1,460 ($19.07) target price on GlaxoSmithKline in a research note on Thursday, October 28th. Morgan Stanley decreased their target price on GlaxoSmithKline from GBX 1,565 ($20.45) to GBX 1,555 ($20.32) and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, October 7th. Finally, Liberum Capital restated a “buy” rating and issued a GBX 1,700 ($22.21) target price on shares of GlaxoSmithKline in a research note on Wednesday, July 7th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, GlaxoSmithKline presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of GBX 1,556.21 ($20.33).

The firm has a 50-day moving average of GBX 1,431.72 and a 200-day moving average of GBX 1,408.13. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 118.10, a quick ratio of 0.52 and a current ratio of 0.82. The firm has a market capitalization of £78.73 billion and a P/E ratio of 18.03.

The business also recently declared a dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, January 13th. Investors of record on Thursday, November 18th will be given a dividend of GBX 19 ($0.25) per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, November 18th. This represents a yield of 1.32%. GlaxoSmithKline’s payout ratio is 0.92%.

GlaxoSmithKline Company Profile (LON:GSK)

GlaxoSmithKline plc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the creation, discovery, development, manufacture, and marketing of pharmaceutical products, vaccines, over-the-counter medicines, and health-related consumer products in the United Kingdom, the United States, and internationally. It operates through four segments: Pharmaceuticals, Pharmaceuticals R&D, Vaccines, and Consumer Healthcare.

