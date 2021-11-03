Glenmede Trust Co. NA Buys 1,212 Shares of Marathon Petroleum Co. (NYSE:MPC)

Glenmede Trust Co. NA lifted its stake in shares of Marathon Petroleum Co. (NYSE:MPC) by 3.0% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 41,996 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,212 shares during the period. Glenmede Trust Co. NA’s holdings in Marathon Petroleum were worth $2,536,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors also recently modified their holdings of MPC. Mitsubishi UFJ Morgan Stanley Securities Co. Ltd. acquired a new position in Marathon Petroleum in the 2nd quarter worth $25,000. Jacobi Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Marathon Petroleum by 131.0% during the second quarter. Jacobi Capital Management LLC now owns 462 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $28,000 after buying an additional 262 shares in the last quarter. Kayne Anderson Rudnick Investment Management LLC acquired a new stake in Marathon Petroleum in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $33,000. Mark Sheptoff Financial Planning LLC acquired a new position in Marathon Petroleum during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $38,000. Finally, Corbenic Partners LLC grew its stake in shares of Marathon Petroleum by 50.1% during the 2nd quarter. Corbenic Partners LLC now owns 638 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $39,000 after acquiring an additional 213 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 75.40% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities analysts have recently commented on MPC shares. Barclays increased their price objective on shares of Marathon Petroleum from $63.00 to $68.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 7th. Raymond James boosted their price target on Marathon Petroleum from $75.00 to $85.00 and gave the stock a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday. Citigroup raised their price target on Marathon Petroleum from $67.00 to $72.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, October 7th. Morgan Stanley assumed coverage on shares of Marathon Petroleum in a report on Tuesday, September 7th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $75.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, Piper Sandler raised their target price on shares of Marathon Petroleum from $66.00 to $69.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, September 16th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eleven have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $70.58.

NYSE MPC opened at $64.64 on Wednesday. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $62.19 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $59.69. Marathon Petroleum Co. has a 12-month low of $31.13 and a 12-month high of $68.78. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.79, a current ratio of 1.98 and a quick ratio of 1.52.

Marathon Petroleum (NYSE:MPC) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 2nd. The oil and gas company reported $0.73 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.71 by $0.02. Marathon Petroleum had a negative return on equity of 3.09% and a net margin of 8.42%. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned ($1.00) earnings per share. On average, research analysts predict that Marathon Petroleum Co. will post 1.4 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 10th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, November 17th will be issued a dividend of $0.58 per share. This represents a $2.32 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.59%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, November 16th. Marathon Petroleum’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently -67.44%.

Marathon Petroleum Company Profile

Marathon Petroleum Corp. is an independent company, which engages in refining, marketing, and transportation of petroleum products in the United States. Itoperates through the following segments: Refining and Marketing; Retail; and Midstream. The Refining and Marketing segment refines crude oil and other feedstocks at its refineries in the Gulf Coast and Midwest regions of the United States; purchases ethanol and refined products for resale and distributes refined products through various means, including barges, terminals, and trucks that the company owns or operates.

