Glenmede Trust Co. NA Buys 775 Shares of iShares Russell Mid-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:IWR)

Glenmede Trust Co. NA raised its stake in shares of iShares Russell Mid-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:IWR) by 2.8% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 28,601 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 775 shares during the period. Glenmede Trust Co. NA’s holdings in iShares Russell Mid-Cap ETF were worth $2,265,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in IWR. Renaissance Technologies LLC bought a new position in iShares Russell Mid-Cap ETF during the 1st quarter worth $710,000. Barclays PLC bought a new position in shares of iShares Russell Mid-Cap ETF in the 1st quarter worth about $97,000. Capital Bank & Trust Co raised its position in shares of iShares Russell Mid-Cap ETF by 26.5% in the 1st quarter. Capital Bank & Trust Co now owns 5,319 shares of the company’s stock worth $393,000 after acquiring an additional 1,115 shares in the last quarter. GHP Investment Advisors Inc. bought a new position in shares of iShares Russell Mid-Cap ETF in the 1st quarter worth about $215,000. Finally, Lowe Brockenbrough & Co. Inc. raised its position in shares of iShares Russell Mid-Cap ETF by 0.9% in the 1st quarter. Lowe Brockenbrough & Co. Inc. now owns 18,889 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,396,000 after acquiring an additional 175 shares in the last quarter.

IWR stock opened at $83.81 on Wednesday. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $80.70. iShares Russell Mid-Cap ETF has a 1-year low of $59.38 and a 1-year high of $83.86.

iShares Russell Mid-Cap ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares Russell Midcap Index Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Russell Midcap Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of the mid-capitalization sector of the United States equity market.

