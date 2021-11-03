Glenmede Trust Co. NA Decreases Holdings in Pinterest, Inc. (NYSE:PINS)

Glenmede Trust Co. NA decreased its stake in shares of Pinterest, Inc. (NYSE:PINS) by 2.1% during the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 27,630 shares of the company’s stock after selling 604 shares during the quarter. Glenmede Trust Co. NA’s holdings in Pinterest were worth $2,180,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Corient Capital Partners LLC increased its stake in shares of Pinterest by 121.4% in the first quarter. Corient Capital Partners LLC now owns 13,664 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,011,000 after acquiring an additional 7,491 shares during the period. Fullerton Fund Management Co Ltd. acquired a new stake in Pinterest during the first quarter valued at $14,375,000. Sit Investment Associates Inc. grew its position in Pinterest by 179.1% during the second quarter. Sit Investment Associates Inc. now owns 30,190 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,384,000 after buying an additional 19,375 shares during the period. Regal Investment Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Pinterest during the second quarter valued at $1,642,000. Finally, Mackenzie Financial Corp grew its position in Pinterest by 245.7% during the second quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp now owns 65,038 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,135,000 after buying an additional 46,227 shares during the period.

PINS has been the topic of several analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Pinterest from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $55.00 price target on the stock. in a research report on Wednesday, September 29th. The Goldman Sachs Group assumed coverage on shares of Pinterest in a report on Monday, September 13th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $57.00 price objective on the stock. Susquehanna Bancshares decreased their price objective on shares of Pinterest from $75.00 to $65.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, July 30th. Argus downgraded shares of Pinterest from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, August 30th. Finally, Wedbush decreased their price objective on shares of Pinterest from $91.00 to $70.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, July 30th. Fourteen investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $76.25.

Shares of Pinterest stock opened at $44.35 on Wednesday. Pinterest, Inc. has a 52-week low of $43.60 and a 52-week high of $89.90. The company has a 50 day moving average of $53.13 and a 200 day moving average of $61.96. The company has a market capitalization of $28.59 billion, a P/E ratio of 122.32 and a beta of 1.11.

In other news, CEO Benjamin Silbermann sold 58,857 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, October 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $61.66, for a total transaction of $3,629,122.62. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, insider Evan Sharp sold 103,501 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, August 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $56.89, for a total transaction of $5,888,171.89. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 719,147 shares of company stock valued at $39,289,056 in the last quarter. 8.45% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Pinterest, Inc engages in the operation of a pinboard-style photo-sharing website. It allows users to create and manage theme-based image collections such as events, interests, and hobbies. The company was founded by Benjamin Silbermann, Paul C. Sciarra, and Evan Sharp in October 2008 and is headquartered in San Francisco, CA.

