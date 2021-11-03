Glenmede Trust Co. NA Increases Holdings in Micron Technology, Inc. (NASDAQ:MU)

Glenmede Trust Co. NA grew its holdings in shares of Micron Technology, Inc. (NASDAQ:MU) by 337.5% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 23,330 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock after buying an additional 17,997 shares during the quarter. Glenmede Trust Co. NA’s holdings in Micron Technology were worth $1,980,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Meridian Wealth Partners LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Micron Technology during the 1st quarter valued at about $25,000. Red Door Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in Micron Technology during the 2nd quarter valued at about $32,000. Sterling Investment Advisors Ltd. grew its holdings in Micron Technology by 700.0% during the 2nd quarter. Sterling Investment Advisors Ltd. now owns 400 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock valued at $34,000 after purchasing an additional 350 shares during the last quarter. Capital Analysts LLC bought a new position in Micron Technology during the 2nd quarter valued at about $35,000. Finally, Bedel Financial Consulting Inc. grew its holdings in Micron Technology by 78.1% during the 2nd quarter. Bedel Financial Consulting Inc. now owns 422 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock valued at $36,000 after purchasing an additional 185 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 78.19% of the company’s stock.

Several brokerages recently commented on MU. KeyCorp cut their price target on shares of Micron Technology from $120.00 to $110.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, September 24th. Barclays cut their price target on shares of Micron Technology from $110.00 to $87.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, September 29th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft cut their price target on shares of Micron Technology from $95.00 to $90.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, September 29th. Piper Sandler dropped their target price on shares of Micron Technology from $90.00 to $70.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, September 29th. Finally, Morgan Stanley restated a “hold” rating and issued a $75.00 target price on shares of Micron Technology in a research note on Wednesday, September 29th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating, twenty-three have given a buy rating and two have given a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $103.31.

NASDAQ MU opened at $70.76 on Wednesday. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $71.38 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $76.93. The stock has a market cap of $79.15 billion, a P/E ratio of 12.21, a P/E/G ratio of 0.36 and a beta of 1.20. Micron Technology, Inc. has a 12-month low of $50.01 and a 12-month high of $96.96. The company has a current ratio of 3.10, a quick ratio of 2.40 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.15.

Micron Technology (NASDAQ:MU) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, September 27th. The semiconductor manufacturer reported $2.42 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.33 by $0.09. The business had revenue of $8.27 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $8.21 billion. Micron Technology had a net margin of 21.16% and a return on equity of 15.98%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 36.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $1.00 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Micron Technology, Inc. will post 8.71 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, CFO David Zinsner sold 8,050 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, August 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $70.59, for a total transaction of $568,249.50. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, SVP April S. Arnzen sold 8,300 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, September 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $73.32, for a total transaction of $608,556.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 31,302 shares of company stock worth $2,274,482 in the last quarter. Company insiders own 0.30% of the company’s stock.

Micron Technology, Inc engages in the provision of innovative memory and storage solutions. It operates through the following segments: Compute & Networking Business Unit (CNBU), Mobile Business Unit (MBU), Storage Business Unit (SBU), and Embedded Business Unit (EBU). The CNBU segment includes memory products sold into cloud server, enterprise, client, graphics, and networking markets.

