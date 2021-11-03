Glenmede Trust Co. NA Purchases 9,509 Shares of iShares MSCI EAFE Value ETF (BATS:EFV)

Glenmede Trust Co. NA boosted its holdings in shares of iShares MSCI EAFE Value ETF (BATS:EFV) by 23.1% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 50,761 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 9,509 shares during the period. Glenmede Trust Co. NA’s holdings in iShares MSCI EAFE Value ETF were worth $2,626,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the business. Aspire Private Capital LLC acquired a new stake in shares of iShares MSCI EAFE Value ETF in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $28,000. Albion Financial Group UT bought a new position in shares of iShares MSCI EAFE Value ETF in the 2nd quarter valued at $28,000. TFC Financial Management bought a new position in shares of iShares MSCI EAFE Value ETF in the 2nd quarter valued at $29,000. Horizon Financial Services LLC bought a new stake in iShares MSCI EAFE Value ETF during the 2nd quarter worth $33,000. Finally, Kistler Tiffany Companies LLC acquired a new position in iShares MSCI EAFE Value ETF in the 2nd quarter worth about $35,000.

Shares of EFV stock opened at $52.22 on Wednesday. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $51.86 and its 200-day moving average price is $52.30. iShares MSCI EAFE Value ETF has a 12 month low of $49.15 and a 12 month high of $59.57.

iShares MSCI EAFE Value ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares MSCI EAFE Value Index Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks to provide investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of the MSCI EAFE Value Index. The Index is a subset of the MSCI EAFE Index and constituents of the Index include securities from Europe, Australasia (Australia and Asia), and the Far East.

