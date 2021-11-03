Glenmede Trust Co. NA Reduces Stock Position in Trane Technologies plc (NYSE:TT)

Glenmede Trust Co. NA lowered its stake in shares of Trane Technologies plc (NYSE:TT) by 7.9% during the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 9,960 shares of the company’s stock after selling 849 shares during the period. Glenmede Trust Co. NA’s holdings in Trane Technologies were worth $1,832,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of TT. Principal Financial Group Inc. lifted its position in shares of Trane Technologies by 16.3% during the first quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 1,360,476 shares of the company’s stock worth $225,241,000 after acquiring an additional 190,977 shares in the last quarter. Johnson Investment Counsel Inc. lifted its position in shares of Trane Technologies by 116.3% during the first quarter. Johnson Investment Counsel Inc. now owns 3,301 shares of the company’s stock worth $547,000 after acquiring an additional 1,775 shares in the last quarter. Pinebridge Investments L.P. lifted its position in shares of Trane Technologies by 25.7% during the first quarter. Pinebridge Investments L.P. now owns 17,860 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,957,000 after acquiring an additional 3,646 shares in the last quarter. Hancock Whitney Corp raised its position in shares of Trane Technologies by 0.9% in the first quarter. Hancock Whitney Corp now owns 6,509 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,078,000 after buying an additional 57 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Lowe Brockenbrough & Co. Inc. raised its position in shares of Trane Technologies by 0.7% in the first quarter. Lowe Brockenbrough & Co. Inc. now owns 55,719 shares of the company’s stock worth $9,225,000 after buying an additional 362 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 80.29% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE:TT opened at $183.00 on Wednesday. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $183.59 and its 200-day moving average price is $185.34. Trane Technologies plc has a 12-month low of $135.11 and a 12-month high of $207.06. The stock has a market capitalization of $43.48 billion, a P/E ratio of 33.09, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.45 and a beta of 0.92. The company has a current ratio of 1.58, a quick ratio of 1.27 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.69.

Trane Technologies (NYSE:TT) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 4th. The company reported $1.92 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.90 by $0.02. Trane Technologies had a return on equity of 21.64% and a net margin of 9.95%. The firm had revenue of $3.83 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.74 billion. During the same period last year, the firm earned $1.27 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 23.5% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts predict that Trane Technologies plc will post 6.09 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 31st. Stockholders of record on Friday, December 3rd will be paid a dividend of $0.59 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, December 2nd. This represents a $2.36 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.29%. Trane Technologies’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 52.91%.

A number of equities research analysts recently issued reports on the company. Credit Suisse Group increased their price objective on Trane Technologies from $196.00 to $214.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 5th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their price objective on Trane Technologies from $184.00 to $203.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 14th. Wells Fargo & Company assumed coverage on Trane Technologies in a research report on Thursday, October 7th. They issued an “underweight” rating and a $163.00 price objective on the stock. Argus increased their price objective on Trane Technologies from $200.00 to $220.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 5th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. downgraded Trane Technologies from a “neutral” rating to an “underweight” rating and set a $160.00 price objective on the stock. in a research report on Monday, August 9th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $187.00.

In related news, insider Michael W. Lamach sold 126,724 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, September 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $197.45, for a total value of $25,021,653.80. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 257,340 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $50,811,783. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. 0.74% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Trane Technologies Plc engages in the provision of products, services, and solutions to enhance the quality, energy, and comfort of air in homes and buildings, transport and protect food and perishables and increase industrial productivity and efficiency. It operates through the following segments: Americas, EMEA, and Asia Pacific.

