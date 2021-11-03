Glenmede Trust Co. NA Sells 517 Shares of Analog Devices, Inc. (NASDAQ:ADI)

Glenmede Trust Co. NA reduced its stake in Analog Devices, Inc. (NASDAQ:ADI) by 3.6% during the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 14,024 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after selling 517 shares during the period. Glenmede Trust Co. NA’s holdings in Analog Devices were worth $2,414,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other large investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Amundi acquired a new stake in shares of Analog Devices during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $696,224,000. Winslow Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in Analog Devices in the second quarter valued at $256,370,000. Morgan Stanley grew its holdings in shares of Analog Devices by 87.2% during the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 2,071,256 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $356,588,000 after buying an additional 964,538 shares during the last quarter. FMR LLC grew its holdings in shares of Analog Devices by 10.2% during the second quarter. FMR LLC now owns 10,306,157 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $1,774,307,000 after buying an additional 953,893 shares during the last quarter. Finally, abrdn plc boosted its holdings in Analog Devices by 543.2% during the second quarter. abrdn plc now owns 1,046,755 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $180,246,000 after purchasing an additional 884,015 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 99.41% of the company’s stock.

Shares of ADI opened at $177.94 on Wednesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $65.52 billion, a PE ratio of 28.50, a P/E/G ratio of 2.50 and a beta of 1.16. Analog Devices, Inc. has a 1 year low of $119.27 and a 1 year high of $182.39. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.31, a quick ratio of 0.87 and a current ratio of 1.11. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $170.21 and its 200-day simple moving average is $165.56.

Analog Devices (NASDAQ:ADI) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, August 17th. The semiconductor company reported $1.72 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.62 by $0.10. The firm had revenue of $1.76 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.71 billion. Analog Devices had a net margin of 26.15% and a return on equity of 18.86%. The firm’s revenue was up 20.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $1.36 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Analog Devices, Inc. will post 6.41 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, September 8th. Investors of record on Friday, August 27th were issued a $0.69 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, August 26th. This represents a $2.76 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.55%. Analog Devices’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 56.21%.

Analog Devices declared that its Board of Directors has initiated a share repurchase program on Wednesday, August 25th that allows the company to buyback $8.50 billion in outstanding shares. This buyback authorization allows the semiconductor company to purchase up to 13.8% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock buyback programs are usually an indication that the company’s management believes its stock is undervalued.

ADI has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. UBS Group began coverage on shares of Analog Devices in a report on Wednesday, October 13th. They set a “buy” rating and a $210.00 target price on the stock. Stifel Nicolaus increased their price target on shares of Analog Devices from $185.00 to $190.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 19th. Needham & Company LLC initiated coverage on shares of Analog Devices in a research note on Thursday, September 9th. They set a “buy” rating and a $200.00 price objective for the company. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Analog Devices from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $181.00 price objective on the stock. in a report on Thursday, August 5th. Finally, KeyCorp raised their target price on shares of Analog Devices from $195.00 to $200.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 6th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-one have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $183.70.

In other Analog Devices news, Director Tunc Doluca sold 7,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $173.18, for a total transaction of $1,212,260.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, CEO Vincent Roche sold 10,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, October 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $168.09, for a total transaction of $1,680,900.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 27,000 shares of company stock worth $4,624,960. 0.91% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Analog Devices Profile

Analog Devices, Inc engages in the design, development, manufacture, and marketing of integrated circuits (ICs). Its products include industrial process control systems, medical imaging equipment, factory process automation systems, patient vital signs monitoring devices, instrumentation and measurement systems, wireless infrastructure equipment, energy management systems, networking equipment, aerospace and defense electronics, optical systems, automobiles, and portable consumer devices.

