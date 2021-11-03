Global Industrial (NYSE:GIC) Issues Earnings Results

Global Industrial (NYSE:GIC) issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday. The company reported $0.61 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.60 by $0.01, MarketWatch Earnings reports. Global Industrial had a net margin of 7.20% and a return on equity of 50.95%. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $0.64 EPS.

Shares of NYSE GIC traded down $0.60 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, hitting $40.90. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 41,629 shares, compared to its average volume of 68,985. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.54 billion, a PE ratio of 20.54 and a beta of 0.49. Global Industrial has a one year low of $28.09 and a one year high of $45.97. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $38.23.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, November 22nd. Stockholders of record on Monday, November 15th will be paid a $0.16 dividend. This represents a $0.64 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.56%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, November 12th. Global Industrial’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 38.10%.

In other news, insider Donna Fielding sold 3,444 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, September 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $38.04, for a total value of $131,009.76. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 3,311 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $125,950.44. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website . 67.00% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Morgan Stanley acquired a new stake in shares of Global Industrial in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $2,127,000. Wells Fargo & Company MN acquired a new stake in shares of Global Industrial in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $439,000. Finally, Bank of America Corp DE acquired a new stake in shares of Global Industrial in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $386,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 30.68% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities research analysts have commented on GIC shares. TheStreet raised shares of Global Industrial from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 10th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Global Industrial from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 4th.

Global Industrial Company Profile

Global Industrial Co engages in direct marketing of brand name and private label industrial and business equipment and supplies. It sells an array of industrial and general business hard goods and supplies and to a lesser extent products that would fall into the generally recognizable category of maintenance, repair and operational (“MRO“) products.

