Global Net Lease, Inc. (NYSE:GNL) Expected to Post Quarterly Sales of $95.57 Million

Wall Street brokerages forecast that Global Net Lease, Inc. (NYSE:GNL) will announce $95.57 million in sales for the current quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Two analysts have made estimates for Global Net Lease’s earnings, with the lowest sales estimate coming in at $94.50 million and the highest estimate coming in at $96.63 million. Global Net Lease posted sales of $82.71 million during the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year over year growth rate of 15.5%. The firm is expected to report its next earnings results before the market opens on Thursday, November 4th.

On average, analysts expect that Global Net Lease will report full-year sales of $381.39 million for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $378.13 million to $384.65 million. For the next financial year, analysts expect that the business will report sales of $395.50 million, with estimates ranging from $381.64 million to $409.36 million. Zacks’ sales calculations are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that follow Global Net Lease.

Global Net Lease (NYSE:GNL) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 5th. The financial services provider reported ($0.14) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.43 by ($0.57). Global Net Lease had a net margin of 0.67% and a return on equity of 0.15%.

A number of equities analysts have weighed in on the stock. KeyCorp assumed coverage on shares of Global Net Lease in a research report on Tuesday, July 20th. They issued a “sector weight” rating and a $17.82 price objective for the company. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Global Net Lease from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 19th.

NYSE:GNL traded up $0.10 on Friday, reaching $16.32. The stock had a trading volume of 264 shares, compared to its average volume of 618,726. The company has a current ratio of 0.09, a quick ratio of 0.09 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.28. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $16.68. The company has a market cap of $1.64 billion, a PE ratio of 9.10, a P/E/G ratio of 1.64 and a beta of 1.12. Global Net Lease has a 12-month low of $14.19 and a 12-month high of $20.11.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, October 15th. Stockholders of record on Monday, October 11th were given a dividend of $0.40 per share. This is a boost from Global Net Lease’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.06. The ex-dividend date was Friday, October 8th. This represents a $1.60 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 9.80%. Global Net Lease’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 89.39%.

Several hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of GNL. ProShare Advisors LLC raised its stake in Global Net Lease by 2.8% during the second quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC now owns 27,512 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $509,000 after acquiring an additional 742 shares during the period. Albert D Mason Inc. raised its stake in Global Net Lease by 1.7% during the third quarter. Albert D Mason Inc. now owns 50,154 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $803,000 after acquiring an additional 859 shares during the period. Global Wealth Management Investment Advisory Inc. raised its stake in Global Net Lease by 17.2% during the first quarter. Global Wealth Management Investment Advisory Inc. now owns 6,129 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $111,000 after acquiring an additional 901 shares during the period. Amalgamated Bank raised its stake in Global Net Lease by 1.9% during the third quarter. Amalgamated Bank now owns 48,066 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $770,000 after acquiring an additional 909 shares during the period. Finally, Mutual of America Capital Management LLC raised its stake in Global Net Lease by 8.4% during the first quarter. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC now owns 12,096 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $218,000 after acquiring an additional 933 shares during the period. 67.82% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Global Net Lease Company Profile

Global Net Lease, Inc engages in the as a real estate investment services. It is focused on acquiring a diversified global portfolio of commercial properties, with an emphasis on sale-leaseback transactions involving single tenant, mission critical income producing net-leased assets across the U.S., Western, and Northern Europe.

