Global Net Lease, Inc. (NYSE:GNL) Expected to Post Quarterly Sales of $95.57 Million

Posted by on Nov 3rd, 2021

Wall Street brokerages forecast that Global Net Lease, Inc. (NYSE:GNL) will announce $95.57 million in sales for the current quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Two analysts have made estimates for Global Net Lease’s earnings, with the lowest sales estimate coming in at $94.50 million and the highest estimate coming in at $96.63 million. Global Net Lease posted sales of $82.71 million during the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year over year growth rate of 15.5%. The firm is expected to report its next earnings results before the market opens on Thursday, November 4th.

On average, analysts expect that Global Net Lease will report full-year sales of $381.39 million for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $378.13 million to $384.65 million. For the next financial year, analysts expect that the business will report sales of $395.50 million, with estimates ranging from $381.64 million to $409.36 million. Zacks’ sales calculations are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that follow Global Net Lease.

Global Net Lease (NYSE:GNL) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 5th. The financial services provider reported ($0.14) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.43 by ($0.57). Global Net Lease had a net margin of 0.67% and a return on equity of 0.15%.

A number of equities analysts have weighed in on the stock. KeyCorp assumed coverage on shares of Global Net Lease in a research report on Tuesday, July 20th. They issued a “sector weight” rating and a $17.82 price objective for the company. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Global Net Lease from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 19th.

NYSE:GNL traded up $0.10 on Friday, reaching $16.32. The stock had a trading volume of 264 shares, compared to its average volume of 618,726. The company has a current ratio of 0.09, a quick ratio of 0.09 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.28. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $16.68. The company has a market cap of $1.64 billion, a PE ratio of 9.10, a P/E/G ratio of 1.64 and a beta of 1.12. Global Net Lease has a 12-month low of $14.19 and a 12-month high of $20.11.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, October 15th. Stockholders of record on Monday, October 11th were given a dividend of $0.40 per share. This is a boost from Global Net Lease’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.06. The ex-dividend date was Friday, October 8th. This represents a $1.60 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 9.80%. Global Net Lease’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 89.39%.

Several hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of GNL. ProShare Advisors LLC raised its stake in Global Net Lease by 2.8% during the second quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC now owns 27,512 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $509,000 after acquiring an additional 742 shares during the period. Albert D Mason Inc. raised its stake in Global Net Lease by 1.7% during the third quarter. Albert D Mason Inc. now owns 50,154 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $803,000 after acquiring an additional 859 shares during the period. Global Wealth Management Investment Advisory Inc. raised its stake in Global Net Lease by 17.2% during the first quarter. Global Wealth Management Investment Advisory Inc. now owns 6,129 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $111,000 after acquiring an additional 901 shares during the period. Amalgamated Bank raised its stake in Global Net Lease by 1.9% during the third quarter. Amalgamated Bank now owns 48,066 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $770,000 after acquiring an additional 909 shares during the period. Finally, Mutual of America Capital Management LLC raised its stake in Global Net Lease by 8.4% during the first quarter. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC now owns 12,096 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $218,000 after acquiring an additional 933 shares during the period. 67.82% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Global Net Lease Company Profile

Global Net Lease, Inc engages in the as a real estate investment services. It is focused on acquiring a diversified global portfolio of commercial properties, with an emphasis on sale-leaseback transactions involving single tenant, mission critical income producing net-leased assets across the U.S., Western, and Northern Europe.

Recommended Story: What causes a yield curve to invert?

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Global Net Lease (GNL)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Earnings History and Estimates for Global Net Lease (NYSE:GNL)

Receive News & Ratings for Global Net Lease Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Global Net Lease and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.