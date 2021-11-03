Global Payments (NYSE:GPN) Given New $190.00 Price Target at Moffett Nathanson

Global Payments (NYSE:GPN) had its target price dropped by research analysts at Moffett Nathanson from $210.00 to $190.00 in a report issued on Wednesday, The Fly reports. The brokerage presently has a “neutral” rating on the business services provider’s stock. Moffett Nathanson’s price objective would indicate a potential upside of 40.67% from the company’s previous close.

A number of other equities analysts have also recently commented on GPN. Zacks Investment Research cut Global Payments from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $179.00 target price for the company. in a report on Thursday, September 9th. Susquehanna cut their price objective on shares of Global Payments from $250.00 to $240.00 and set a “positive” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday. BMO Capital Markets raised their target price on shares of Global Payments from $206.00 to $217.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, September 9th. Morgan Stanley cut their price target on shares of Global Payments from $185.00 to $151.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their price objective on shares of Global Payments from $220.00 to $224.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 17th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nineteen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Global Payments has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $208.83.

GPN traded up $2.72 during trading hours on Wednesday, hitting $135.07. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 86,033 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,894,342. The stock has a market cap of $39.68 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 46.52, a P/E/G ratio of 1.00 and a beta of 1.06. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $158.57 and its 200-day moving average price is $179.90. The company has a current ratio of 1.12, a quick ratio of 1.12 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.38. Global Payments has a 12 month low of $128.61 and a 12 month high of $220.81.

Global Payments (NYSE:GPN) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, November 2nd. The business services provider reported $2.18 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.14 by $0.04. Global Payments had a net margin of 10.83% and a return on equity of 7.70%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $1.71 EPS. On average, analysts forecast that Global Payments will post 7.79 earnings per share for the current year.

Global Payments announced that its Board of Directors has initiated a stock repurchase plan on Monday, August 2nd that authorizes the company to buyback $1.50 billion in outstanding shares. This buyback authorization authorizes the business services provider to reacquire up to 3% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares buyback plans are often a sign that the company’s management believes its shares are undervalued.

In other news, CEO Jeffrey Steven Sloan purchased 2,946 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 5th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $169.87 per share, for a total transaction of $500,437.02. Following the acquisition, the chief executive officer now owns 291,264 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $49,477,015.68. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, Director William I. Jacobs sold 500 shares of Global Payments stock in a transaction on Friday, October 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $156.44, for a total transaction of $78,220.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders bought a total of 4,686 shares of company stock worth $800,475 over the last quarter. Company insiders own 1.00% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. raised its stake in Global Payments by 48.0% in the 1st quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. now owns 111,641 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $15,241,000 after acquiring an additional 36,216 shares during the last quarter. Vident Investment Advisory LLC grew its stake in Global Payments by 20.3% during the 1st quarter. Vident Investment Advisory LLC now owns 5,635 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $1,136,000 after purchasing an additional 949 shares during the last quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Global Payments by 15.6% in the first quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 8,379 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $1,688,000 after purchasing an additional 1,133 shares during the period. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. raised its stake in shares of Global Payments by 13.2% in the first quarter. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. now owns 1,012 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $204,000 after purchasing an additional 118 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership acquired a new stake in shares of Global Payments during the first quarter worth about $10,225,000. 86.74% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Global Payments

Global Payments, Inc engages in the provision of payment technology and software solutions. It operates through the following segments: Merchant Solutions, Issuer Solutions and Business & Consumer Solutions. The Merchant Solutions segment provides payments technology and software solutions to customers globally.

