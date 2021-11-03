Global Payments (NYSE:GPN) Price Target Cut to $186.00

Global Payments (NYSE:GPN) had its price target dropped by Bank of America from $226.00 to $186.00 in a report released on Wednesday, Briefing.com reports. The firm presently has a “buy” rating on the business services provider’s stock. Bank of America‘s price objective would suggest a potential upside of 37.04% from the stock’s previous close.

A number of other research firms have also weighed in on GPN. Wedbush reissued an “outperform” rating on shares of Global Payments in a report on Monday, August 2nd. Mizuho dropped their target price on shares of Global Payments from $180.00 to $155.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Global Payments from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $179.00 target price on the stock. in a research report on Thursday, September 9th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their price objective on shares of Global Payments from $220.00 to $224.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 17th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets upped their target price on shares of Global Payments from $206.00 to $217.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, September 9th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nineteen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Global Payments has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $209.68.

Shares of Global Payments stock traded up $3.38 during midday trading on Wednesday, hitting $135.73. 44,129 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,894,342. The stock has a market cap of $39.87 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 47.03, a PEG ratio of 1.00 and a beta of 1.06. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.38, a quick ratio of 1.12 and a current ratio of 1.12. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $158.57 and its 200-day moving average price is $179.90. Global Payments has a 12 month low of $128.61 and a 12 month high of $220.81.

Global Payments (NYSE:GPN) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 2nd. The business services provider reported $2.18 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.14 by $0.04. Global Payments had a net margin of 10.83% and a return on equity of 7.70%. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $1.71 EPS. Equities research analysts forecast that Global Payments will post 7.79 earnings per share for the current year.

Global Payments announced that its board has approved a share repurchase plan on Monday, August 2nd that allows the company to repurchase $1.50 billion in shares. This repurchase authorization allows the business services provider to purchase up to 3% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock repurchase plans are typically an indication that the company’s board believes its stock is undervalued.

In other Global Payments news, CEO Jeffrey Steven Sloan bought 2,946 shares of Global Payments stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 5th. The shares were bought at an average price of $169.87 per share, for a total transaction of $500,437.02. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 291,264 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $49,477,015.68. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, Director Connie D. Mcdaniel bought 1,150 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 10th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $173.48 per share, with a total value of $199,502.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now directly owns 13,970 shares in the company, valued at $2,423,515.60. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders bought 4,686 shares of company stock valued at $800,475. Company insiders own 1.00% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of GPN. Bedel Financial Consulting Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Global Payments during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $27,000. Ameritas Investment Company LLC acquired a new stake in Global Payments during the 1st quarter valued at $31,000. Global Retirement Partners LLC grew its holdings in Global Payments by 60.5% during the 3rd quarter. Global Retirement Partners LLC now owns 236 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $37,000 after buying an additional 89 shares during the last quarter. JJJ Advisors Inc. grew its holdings in Global Payments by 58.9% during the 3rd quarter. JJJ Advisors Inc. now owns 267 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $42,000 after buying an additional 99 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Koshinski Asset Management Inc. acquired a new stake in Global Payments during the 3rd quarter valued at $57,000. 86.74% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Global Payments

Global Payments, Inc engages in the provision of payment technology and software solutions. It operates through the following segments: Merchant Solutions, Issuer Solutions and Business & Consumer Solutions. The Merchant Solutions segment provides payments technology and software solutions to customers globally.

