Global Payments (NYSE:GPN) Price Target Cut to $197.00

Global Payments (NYSE:GPN) had its price objective lowered by equities research analysts at Royal Bank of Canada from $221.00 to $197.00 in a note issued to investors on Wednesday, The Fly reports. The brokerage presently has an “outperform” rating on the business services provider’s stock. Royal Bank of Canada’s target price would suggest a potential upside of 48.85% from the stock’s current price.

A number of other equities analysts also recently commented on the stock. Raymond James decreased their price objective on shares of Global Payments from $240.00 to $220.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, August 3rd. BMO Capital Markets lifted their price objective on shares of Global Payments from $206.00 to $217.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, September 9th. Mizuho decreased their price objective on shares of Global Payments from $180.00 to $155.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Global Payments from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $179.00 price objective for the company. in a report on Thursday, September 9th. Finally, Barclays reduced their price target on shares of Global Payments from $220.00 to $210.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, October 21st. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seventeen have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Global Payments has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $217.00.

Get Global Payments alerts:

Shares of NYSE:GPN opened at $132.35 on Wednesday. The company has a current ratio of 1.12, a quick ratio of 1.12 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.38. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $158.57 and a 200 day simple moving average of $179.90. The firm has a market cap of $38.88 billion, a PE ratio of 45.64, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.00 and a beta of 1.06. Global Payments has a 12-month low of $128.61 and a 12-month high of $220.81.

Global Payments (NYSE:GPN) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 2nd. The business services provider reported $2.18 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.14 by $0.04. Global Payments had a net margin of 10.83% and a return on equity of 7.70%. During the same period last year, the firm earned $1.71 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Global Payments will post 7.79 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Global Payments declared that its Board of Directors has authorized a share repurchase plan on Monday, August 2nd that allows the company to repurchase $1.50 billion in outstanding shares. This repurchase authorization allows the business services provider to reacquire up to 3% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock repurchase plans are often a sign that the company’s board of directors believes its shares are undervalued.

In related news, Director William I. Jacobs sold 500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, October 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $156.44, for a total value of $78,220.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, CEO Jeffrey Steven Sloan purchased 2,946 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 5th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $169.87 per share, with a total value of $500,437.02. Following the purchase, the chief executive officer now owns 291,264 shares in the company, valued at approximately $49,477,015.68. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders bought a total of 4,686 shares of company stock worth $800,475 in the last quarter. 1.00% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Several hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. Fulton Bank N.A. raised its stake in shares of Global Payments by 0.5% in the second quarter. Fulton Bank N.A. now owns 11,613 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $2,178,000 after purchasing an additional 54 shares in the last quarter. Ieq Capital LLC raised its stake in shares of Global Payments by 2.7% in the second quarter. Ieq Capital LLC now owns 2,225 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $417,000 after purchasing an additional 59 shares in the last quarter. Penserra Capital Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Global Payments by 6.7% in the second quarter. Penserra Capital Management LLC now owns 959 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $179,000 after purchasing an additional 60 shares in the last quarter. United Capital Financial Advisers LLC raised its stake in shares of Global Payments by 2.1% in the second quarter. United Capital Financial Advisers LLC now owns 2,983 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $559,000 after purchasing an additional 62 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Connable Office Inc. raised its stake in shares of Global Payments by 0.4% in the second quarter. Connable Office Inc. now owns 16,985 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $3,185,000 after purchasing an additional 64 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 86.74% of the company’s stock.

About Global Payments

Global Payments, Inc engages in the provision of payment technology and software solutions. It operates through the following segments: Merchant Solutions, Issuer Solutions and Business & Consumer Solutions. The Merchant Solutions segment provides payments technology and software solutions to customers globally.

Featured Article: What is the Hang Seng index?

Receive News & Ratings for Global Payments Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Global Payments and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.