Global SPAC Partners Co. (NASDAQ:GLSPT) Sees Significant Decline in Short Interest

Global SPAC Partners Co. (NASDAQ:GLSPT) was the target of a significant decline in short interest during the month of October. As of October 15th, there was short interest totalling 1,300 shares, a decline of 18.8% from the September 30th total of 1,600 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 14,600 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.1 days.

NASDAQ GLSPT traded down $0.02 on Wednesday, hitting $9.97. The stock had a trading volume of 212 shares, compared to its average volume of 48,099. The business has a fifty day moving average of $9.96. Global SPAC Partners has a 52-week low of $9.73 and a 52-week high of $10.00.

Get Global SPAC Partners alerts:

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. ATW Spac Management LLC purchased a new stake in Global SPAC Partners in the second quarter valued at $15,824,000. Owl Creek Asset Management L.P. purchased a new stake in Global SPAC Partners in the second quarter valued at $7,814,000. Radcliffe Capital Management L.P. purchased a new stake in Global SPAC Partners in the second quarter valued at $3,956,000. Beryl Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in Global SPAC Partners in the second quarter valued at $3,956,000. Finally, Berkley W R Corp purchased a new stake in Global SPAC Partners in the second quarter valued at $3,694,000. 54.94% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Global SPAC Partners Co is a blank check company. The company intends to effect a merger, share exchange, asset acquisition, share purchase, reorganization or similar business combination with one or more businesses. The company was founded in 2020 and is based in Claymont, Delaware.

See Also: 52-Week High/Low

Receive News & Ratings for Global SPAC Partners Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Global SPAC Partners and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.