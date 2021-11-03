Goldman Sachs Group Inc. Buys 130,486 Shares of Hill-Rom Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:HRC)

Goldman Sachs Group Inc. boosted its stake in Hill-Rom Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:HRC) by 62.4% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 339,496 shares of the medical technology company’s stock after acquiring an additional 130,486 shares during the period. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. owned 0.52% of Hill-Rom worth $38,563,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its holdings in Hill-Rom by 1.8% in the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 6,715,168 shares of the medical technology company’s stock valued at $762,777,000 after acquiring an additional 116,448 shares during the last quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. boosted its holdings in Hill-Rom by 4.9% in the second quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 3,651,810 shares of the medical technology company’s stock valued at $414,809,000 after acquiring an additional 171,077 shares during the last quarter. Cooke & Bieler LP boosted its holdings in Hill-Rom by 21.1% in the second quarter. Cooke & Bieler LP now owns 1,767,706 shares of the medical technology company’s stock valued at $200,794,000 after acquiring an additional 308,422 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in Hill-Rom by 2.8% in the second quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 1,006,578 shares of the medical technology company’s stock valued at $114,337,000 after acquiring an additional 27,454 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Boston Trust Walden Corp boosted its holdings in Hill-Rom by 1.6% in the second quarter. Boston Trust Walden Corp now owns 812,813 shares of the medical technology company’s stock valued at $92,328,000 after acquiring an additional 13,007 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 84.11% of the company’s stock.

Get Hill-Rom alerts:

Shares of NYSE:HRC opened at $154.97 on Wednesday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.03, a current ratio of 1.38 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.81. Hill-Rom Holdings, Inc. has a twelve month low of $86.51 and a twelve month high of $155.34. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $150.13 and its 200-day moving average is $129.17. The firm has a market capitalization of $10.20 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 43.65 and a beta of 0.58.

HRC has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. Bank of America cut Hill-Rom from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $130.00 price target on the stock. in a report on Tuesday, August 10th. KeyCorp cut Hill-Rom from an “overweight” rating to a “sector weight” rating in a report on Wednesday, September 8th. Morgan Stanley cut Hill-Rom from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and increased their price target for the stock from $148.00 to $156.00 in a report on Sunday, September 19th. Finally, Robert W. Baird cut Hill-Rom from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and increased their price target for the stock from $150.00 to $156.00 in a report on Friday, September 3rd. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Hill-Rom presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $141.80.

Hill-Rom Company Profile

Hill-Rom Holdings, Inc operates as a medical technology company. The firm focuses on patient care solutions that improve clinical and economic outcomes. It operates through the following segments: Patient Support System, Front Line Care and Surgical Solutions. The Patient Support Systems segment provides bed frames and surfaces, mobility and clinical workflow solutions.

Featured Story: Street Name

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding HRC? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Hill-Rom Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:HRC).

Receive News & Ratings for Hill-Rom Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Hill-Rom and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.