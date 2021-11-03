Goldman Sachs Group Inc. Cuts Stock Position in The Boston Beer Company, Inc. (NYSE:SAM)

Goldman Sachs Group Inc. lessened its position in The Boston Beer Company, Inc. (NYSE:SAM) by 0.7% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 35,916 shares of the company’s stock after selling 238 shares during the quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc.’s holdings in The Boston Beer were worth $36,663,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Bbva USA purchased a new stake in shares of The Boston Beer in the 2nd quarter valued at $28,000. Jacobi Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of The Boston Beer by 220.0% in the 2nd quarter. Jacobi Capital Management LLC now owns 32 shares of the company’s stock valued at $33,000 after buying an additional 22 shares during the period. Lazard Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of The Boston Beer in the 1st quarter valued at $36,000. Tsfg LLC purchased a new stake in shares of The Boston Beer in the 2nd quarter valued at $39,000. Finally, Wagner Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of The Boston Beer in the 1st quarter valued at $43,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 71.93% of the company’s stock.

In other news, insider Samuel A. Calagione III sold 20,503 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, October 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $499.18, for a total value of $10,234,687.54. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. 24.30% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

NYSE:SAM opened at $496.62 on Wednesday. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $529.77 and a 200-day simple moving average of $811.25. The stock has a market cap of $6.10 billion, a P/E ratio of 25.92 and a beta of 0.72. The Boston Beer Company, Inc. has a 1 year low of $479.80 and a 1 year high of $1,349.98.

The Boston Beer (NYSE:SAM) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 20th. The company reported ($1.87) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $4.60 by ($6.47). The Boston Beer had a return on equity of 22.41% and a net margin of 11.14%. During the same period last year, the firm earned $6.10 EPS. As a group, research analysts forecast that The Boston Beer Company, Inc. will post 18.11 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several equities research analysts recently issued reports on SAM shares. Evercore ISI cut their price objective on The Boston Beer from $950.00 to $700.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, September 9th. Zacks Investment Research cut The Boston Beer from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating and set a $800.00 target price for the company. in a research note on Wednesday, July 14th. Royal Bank of Canada lowered their target price on The Boston Beer from $1,134.00 to $627.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, September 9th. TheStreet cut The Boston Beer from a “b-” rating to a “c” rating in a research note on Monday, October 25th. Finally, Morgan Stanley lowered their target price on The Boston Beer from $990.00 to $800.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, September 13th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $797.80.

About The Boston Beer

Boston Beer Co, Inc engages in the business of alcoholic beverages. Its brands include Truly Hard Seltzer, Twisted Tea, Samuel Adams, Angry Orchard, Hard Cider and Dogfish Head, and Craft Brewery. The company was founded by C. James Koch in 1984 and is headquartered in Boston, MA.

