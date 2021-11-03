Granite Construction (NYSE:GVA) Upgraded to Buy by Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Granite Construction (NYSE:GVA) from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research report released on Tuesday morning, Zacks.com reports. They currently have $42.00 target price on the construction company’s stock.

According to Zacks, “Granite Construction Inc. is one of the nation’s largest infrastructure contractors and construction materials producers. Granite specializes in complex infrastructure projects, including transportation, industrial and federal contracting, and is a proven leader in alternative procurement project delivery. Granite is an award-winning firm in safety, quality and environmental stewardship, and has been honoured as one of the World’s Most Ethical Companies by Ethisphere Institute for eight consecutive years. Granite is listed on the New York Stock Exchange and is part of the S&P MidCap 400 Index, the MSCI KLD 400 Social Index and the Russell 2000 Index. “

Shares of GVA stock opened at $36.70 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.32, a current ratio of 1.51 and a quick ratio of 1.41. The stock has a market cap of $1.68 billion, a PE ratio of 62.20 and a beta of 1.50. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $39.73 and a 200-day moving average of $39.59. Granite Construction has a one year low of $18.64 and a one year high of $44.31.

Granite Construction (NYSE:GVA) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, October 28th. The construction company reported $0.73 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.82 by ($0.09). Granite Construction had a return on equity of 10.10% and a net margin of 0.86%. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.90 EPS. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Granite Construction will post 1.82 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, October 15th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, September 30th were issued a $0.13 dividend. This represents a $0.52 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.42%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, September 29th. Granite Construction’s payout ratio is presently 40.00%.

Institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Berman Capital Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in Granite Construction by 75.6% during the 2nd quarter. Berman Capital Advisors LLC now owns 648 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $26,000 after purchasing an additional 279 shares during the last quarter. William Blair Investment Management LLC acquired a new stake in Granite Construction during the 2nd quarter valued at $87,000. Barrow Hanley Mewhinney & Strauss LLC lifted its holdings in Granite Construction by 194.8% during the 2nd quarter. Barrow Hanley Mewhinney & Strauss LLC now owns 2,164 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $90,000 after purchasing an additional 1,430 shares during the last quarter. Eaton Vance Management acquired a new stake in Granite Construction during the 1st quarter valued at $92,000. Finally, FORA Capital LLC lifted its holdings in Granite Construction by 103.0% during the 2nd quarter. FORA Capital LLC now owns 3,412 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $142,000 after purchasing an additional 1,731 shares during the last quarter. 96.44% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Granite Construction

Granite Construction, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the provision of infrastructure solutions for public and private clients. It operates through the following segments: Transportation, Water, Specialty and Materials. The Transportation segment focuses on construction and rehabilitation of roads, pavement preservation, bridges, rail lines, airports and marine ports.

