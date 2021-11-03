Graphlinq Protocol Tops 1-Day Volume of $1.57 Million (GLQ)

Graphlinq Protocol (CURRENCY:GLQ) traded down 10.8% against the dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 15:00 PM Eastern on November 3rd. One Graphlinq Protocol coin can currently be bought for approximately $0.0330 or 0.00000052 BTC on exchanges. Graphlinq Protocol has a total market cap of $11.21 million and $1.57 million worth of Graphlinq Protocol was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. During the last week, Graphlinq Protocol has traded up 20.4% against the dollar.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Chainlink (LINK) traded down 1.7% against the dollar and now trades at $31.73 or 0.00050391 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded 5.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2.03 or 0.00003229 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001589 BTC.

Axie Infinity (AXS) traded down 1.2% against the dollar and now trades at $138.81 or 0.00220472 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded down 4.2% against the dollar and now trades at $7.42 or 0.00011786 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded up 3.4% against the dollar and now trades at $61.66 or 0.00097937 BTC.

Fantom (FTM) traded 0.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2.70 or 0.00004281 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded down 21% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded down 19.5% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

Graphlinq Protocol Profile

Graphlinq Protocol is a coin. Its genesis date was March 15th, 2021. Graphlinq Protocol’s total supply is 499,999,973 coins and its circulating supply is 339,999,895 coins. Graphlinq Protocol’s official Twitter account is @graphlinq_proto

According to CryptoCompare, “The goal of GraphLinq is to provide a way to interface the blockchain with any connected system as effortlessly as possible and without requiring any coding skills. The automation of decentralized DeFi data monitorization and external executions over multi-chain applications. With live plugins bound through multiple sources, fetch data and monitor them easily on Binance, Uniswap, or even a Blockchain smart-contract, without any line of code. “

Graphlinq Protocol Coin Trading

