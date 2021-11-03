Gravity Finance Trading Down 15.9% This Week (GFI)

Gravity Finance (CURRENCY:GFI) traded 4.6% lower against the dollar during the 1-day period ending at 16:00 PM Eastern on November 3rd. One Gravity Finance coin can currently be bought for $0.0078 or 0.00000012 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. During the last seven days, Gravity Finance has traded down 15.9% against the dollar. Gravity Finance has a total market cap of $2.76 million and approximately $77,986.00 worth of Gravity Finance was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Tether (USDT) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001590 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded up 5.3% against the dollar and now trades at $1.19 or 0.00001896 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded up 5.1% against the dollar and now trades at $54.22 or 0.00086120 BTC.

SHIBA INU (SHIB) traded 5.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded down 3.4% against the dollar and now trades at $46.63 or 0.00074058 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded down 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $64.20 or 0.00101969 BTC.

Lido stETH (STETH) traded up 2.6% against the dollar and now trades at $4,601.48 or 0.07308906 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded 1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $63,049.48 or 1.00146555 BTC.

stETH (Lido) (STETH) traded 3.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $3,479.19 or 0.06807369 BTC.

Flow (FLOW) traded down 2.7% against the dollar and now trades at $14.01 or 0.00022260 BTC.

Gravity Finance Profile

Gravity Finance’s total supply is 1,199,999,974 coins and its circulating supply is 352,267,212 coins. Gravity Finance’s official Twitter account is @Gravity_Finance . The Reddit community for Gravity Finance is https://reddit.com/r/GravityFinance and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here

Gravity Finance Coin Trading

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Gravity Finance directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Gravity Finance should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, Coinbase or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Gravity Finance using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

