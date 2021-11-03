Gray Television (GTN.A) Set to Announce Earnings on Thursday

Gray Television (NYSE:GTN.A) will be issuing its quarterly earnings data before the market opens on Thursday, November 4th.

Gray Television (NYSE:GTN.A) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 5th. The company reported $0.27 earnings per share for the quarter. The firm had revenue of $547.00 million during the quarter. Gray Television had a return on equity of 24.63% and a net margin of 17.05%.

Shares of GTN.A opened at $22.13 on Wednesday. The firm has a market cap of $2.11 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 5.67 and a beta of 1.48. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $20.99 and a 200-day moving average of $20.52. The company has a current ratio of 5.64, a quick ratio of 5.64 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.21. Gray Television has a 52 week low of $8.55 and a 52 week high of $21.85.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, September 30th. Investors of record on Wednesday, September 15th were given a dividend of $0.08 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, September 14th. This represents a $0.32 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.45%.

Gray Television Company Profile

Gray Television, Inc, a television broadcast company, owns and operates television stations and digital assets in the United States. As of February 28, 2019, it owned and operated television stations in 91 television markets broadcasting approximately 400 program streams, including approximately 150 channels affiliated with the CBS Network, the NBC Network, the ABC Network, and the FOX Network.

