Great Ajax Corp. (NYSE:AJX) Receives $16.60 Consensus Price Target from Analysts

Great Ajax Corp. (NYSE:AJX) has received an average recommendation of “Buy” from the seven analysts that are covering the firm, MarketBeat Ratings reports. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and five have issued a buy recommendation on the company. The average 1-year target price among brokerages that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $16.60.

Several equities analysts have commented on AJX shares. JMP Securities lifted their target price on shares of Great Ajax from $12.50 to $15.00 and gave the stock a “market outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, October 18th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Great Ajax from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, October 19th. Finally, B. Riley boosted their price target on shares of Great Ajax from $16.00 to $18.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 17th.

Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Nuveen Asset Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Great Ajax by 3.2% in the 1st quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 98,559 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $1,074,000 after acquiring an additional 3,087 shares during the last quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. increased its position in Great Ajax by 15.7% during the 1st quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 188,599 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $2,056,000 after purchasing an additional 25,547 shares during the period. Pacific Ridge Capital Partners LLC increased its position in Great Ajax by 8.1% during the 2nd quarter. Pacific Ridge Capital Partners LLC now owns 892,944 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $11,590,000 after purchasing an additional 66,700 shares during the period. Renaissance Technologies LLC increased its position in Great Ajax by 196.3% during the 1st quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 134,183 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $1,463,000 after purchasing an additional 88,900 shares during the period. Finally, Citadel Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Great Ajax in the 1st quarter worth approximately $203,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 70.16% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Great Ajax stock traded up $0.21 on Friday, hitting $14.28. The stock had a trading volume of 387 shares, compared to its average volume of 44,882. The company has a current ratio of 2.67, a quick ratio of 2.67 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.98. The firm has a market capitalization of $327.44 million, a PE ratio of 10.51 and a beta of 1.76. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $13.76. Great Ajax has a twelve month low of $7.73 and a twelve month high of $14.57.

Great Ajax (NYSE:AJX) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 4th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.42 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.31 by $0.11. Great Ajax had a return on equity of 10.54% and a net margin of 62.49%. On average, equities research analysts expect that Great Ajax will post 1.49 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, August 31st. Shareholders of record on Monday, August 16th were given a dividend of $0.21 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, August 13th. This represents a $0.84 annualized dividend and a yield of 5.88%. This is a positive change from Great Ajax’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.19. Great Ajax’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 90.32%.

About Great Ajax

Great Ajax Corp. operates as a real estate investment trust. The firm acquires, invests and manages a portfolio of mortgage loans secured by single-family residences and single-family properties. It holds real-estate owned properties acquired upon the foreclosure, other settlement of owned non-performing loans, or that acquires in the market.

