Grid Dynamics (GDYN) to Release Earnings on Thursday

Grid Dynamics (NASDAQ:GDYN) will be releasing its earnings data after the market closes on Thursday, November 4th. Analysts expect Grid Dynamics to post earnings of $0.08 per share for the quarter. Grid Dynamics has set its Q3 2021 guidance at EPS and its FY 2021 guidance at EPS.Investors interested in listening to the company’s conference call can do so using this link.

Grid Dynamics (NASDAQ:GDYN) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, August 5th. The company reported $0.10 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.06 by $0.04. Grid Dynamics had a negative net margin of 6.55% and a positive return on equity of 9.48%. The firm had revenue of $47.68 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $41.88 million. On average, analysts expect Grid Dynamics to post $0 EPS for the current fiscal year and $0 EPS for the next fiscal year.

Shares of GDYN opened at $28.97 on Wednesday. Grid Dynamics has a fifty-two week low of $7.76 and a fifty-two week high of $32.69. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $29.15 and its 200 day moving average price is $22.01. The company has a market cap of $1.80 billion, a P/E ratio of -152.47 and a beta of 0.83.

Several equities research analysts recently weighed in on GDYN shares. Northland Securities upped their target price on shares of Grid Dynamics from $19.00 to $29.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, August 9th. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Grid Dynamics from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, August 12th. Citigroup assumed coverage on shares of Grid Dynamics in a report on Monday. They set a “buy” rating and a $34.00 price target for the company. Needham & Company LLC boosted their price target on shares of Grid Dynamics from $23.00 to $30.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, August 6th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. assumed coverage on shares of Grid Dynamics in a report on Friday, July 30th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $25.00 price target for the company. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $25.86.

In related news, insider Stan Klimoff sold 4,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $20.88, for a total transaction of $83,520.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 197,202 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,117,577.76. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, Director Eric Benhamou sold 47,460 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, September 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $30.08, for a total transaction of $1,427,596.80. Following the sale, the director now owns 263,785 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $7,934,652.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders sold 237,514 shares of company stock valued at $6,690,563. Company insiders own 15.60% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Royal Bank of Canada raised its position in Grid Dynamics by 212.7% during the 2nd quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 7,186 shares of the company’s stock worth $108,000 after buying an additional 4,888 shares during the last quarter. Millennium Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Grid Dynamics by 70.1% in the 2nd quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 18,450 shares of the company’s stock valued at $277,000 after purchasing an additional 7,606 shares in the last quarter. Invesco Ltd. purchased a new position in shares of Grid Dynamics in the 2nd quarter valued at about $204,000. Finally, Morgan Stanley increased its holdings in shares of Grid Dynamics by 604,155.8% in the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 725,107 shares of the company’s stock valued at $10,897,000 after purchasing an additional 724,987 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 44.25% of the company’s stock.

Grid Dynamics Company Profile

Grid Dynamics Holdings, Inc provides digital engineering and information technology services. Its core business is to deliver focused and complex technical consulting, software design, development, testing and internet service operations. The company also helps organizations become more agile and create innovative digital products and experiences through its deep expertise in emerging technology, such as AI, data science, cloud computing, big data and DevOps, lean software development practices and a performance product culture.

